Full Figure faces Shs 250M lawsuit over Alien Skin concert flop

Media personality Jennifer Nakanguubi aka Full Figure could soon be facing legal action for her alleged contribution to the low turn at singer Alien Skin’s recent music concert.

Events promoter Nobat Twizire of Nobat Events announced on Tuesday his intention to sue Full Figure, over alleged defamatory statements that he claims led to a poor turnout at last Friday’s concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Twizire revealed during an interview with Bukedde TV, that he is demanding Shs 250 million in damages.

Claims of Blackmail and Fearmongering

Twizire accused Full Figure of making public comments that instilled fear among potential attendees, particularly VIP guests, causing many to stay away from the event.

He cited specific statements made by Full Figure, in which she allegedly warned revellers of potential violence at the concert due to Alien Skin’s past associations.

“She came out and said, ‘If you want to be punched, go to Cricket Oval. If you want to get raped, if you are trying to lose your phone or have your eye plucked out, just go to that concert in Lugogo,’” Twizire quoted.

He labelled these remarks as blackmail and deliberate fearmongering, which ultimately discouraged high-profile guests from attending.

Impact on VIP Turnout and Refunds

While Twizire acknowledged that the concert attracted a reasonable crowd, he admitted that the turnout of VIP attendees was disappointing.

According to him, most of those present were diehard fans who opted for the ordinary section, while corporate guests and high-paying attendees refrained from attending due to safety concerns.

“In fact, I got some VIPs who asked for a refund, saying they were concerned about what they heard,” he lamented.

Twizire argues that Full Figure’s statements caused substantial financial loss, affecting not just ticket sales but also his reputation as a concert organiser.

Demand for Compensation

Twizire is now demanding that Full Figure compensate him for the financial damages he claims to have incurred.

“My sister Nakanguubi, you will get to understand how to use your mouth next time. You will pay me Shs 250 million which I lost during that concert according to the calculations I made,” he asserted.