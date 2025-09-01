"Fool Figa" lied to the police - Nameere

Special Senior Presidential Advisor on Greater Masaka Region Affairs, Justine Nameere Nsubuga, has denied attacking fellow presidential advisor Full Figure.

Nameere claims that Full Figure could have been attacked by anyone due to her habit of using platforms to say offensive things to many people.

"Fool Figa used to fake a voice she calls mine! She first told the police that I hired goons who held her in a dark corner and stabbed her several times, then changed the story to 'Nameere's husband beat her.' She’s dragging me into her escapade because I was her latest victim!" Nameere posted on X.

"[Uganda Police], if you want to know who really beat Full Figa, think about all the victims she has caused indescribable pain. They have open cases at the police, yet nothing is done to her. The world celebrates her, but beneath that celebration is a community that needs to heal."

Nameere urged authorities to take the case seriously and investigate it thoroughly.

"[Inspector General of Police], Sir, and all concerned authorities, please examine this matter carefully. Pay special attention to all the cases reported against Full Figa. I’ve been told that sometimes she slaps complainants who report her to the police while officers watch helplessly."

Over the weekend, police said Full Figure accused Nameere and her husband of attacking her.

“Jennifer Full Figure, real name Jennifer Namutebi Nakangubi, a singer and presidential advisor, has reported a case of robbery,” Kampala Metropolitan Police PRO SSP Patrick Onyango said in a statement.

“She alleges that on Friday, August 29, 2025, she was intercepted and assaulted by Justine Nameere and her husband along Kyadondo Road.”

According to the statement, Full Figure was on her way to a hotel for a press conference called by Moses Kalangwa, who contested for NRM CEC Vice Chairperson, Central Uganda.

The attackers allegedly stole her phone and Shs500,000.

Full Figure later reported the case to the Kampala Metropolitan Police headquarters, where her statement was recorded and witnesses identified.

Detectives visited the scene and have been tracking Nameere and her husband.

A video that surfaced last night shows Full Figure being attacked, punched, and kicked by a man in NRM attire, while others cheered and recorded.