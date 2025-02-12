Bebe Cool credits Bobi Wine for interesting Ugandan youths in politics

Gagamel Entertainment boss Bebe Cool, a long-time critic of opposition leader Bobi Wine, has acknowledged the latter’s influence on youth participation in politics.

Speaking on the Afrobeats Podcast in the UK, Bebe Cool admitted that Bobi Wine’s rise in politics has inspired many young Ugandans to engage in leadership and governance.

However, he also cautioned that youth participation must be accompanied by quality leadership and preparedness.

Bobi Wine’s Influence on Youth Political Engagement

Despite their political rivalry, Bebe Cool credited Bobi Wine for setting an example for young Ugandans to get involved in politics.

"My own young brother Bobi Wine shows you that the encouragement work has been done in a perfect way (for the younger people) to be involved in politics,” he said.

“It shows you that young people have been shown the route.”

While acknowledging that Bobi Wine is not the first young person to run for president, he noted that his impact has been unique, inspiring many young Ugandans to take an active role in governance.

The Importance of Quality Leadership

Bebe Cool, however, warned that youth involvement in politics should go hand in hand with quality leadership.

He noted that it is not enough to replace older leaders with younger ones if they are not well-prepared for the responsibilities of governance.

"We have to involve ourselves in politics but also choose quality leadership because the biggest problem will be when these old fathers of ours hand the countries to us as young Africans.

“Are we going to be prepared and able to do what is expected of us or are we going to blame our age and say we are not mature enough?" he questioned.

He cautioned that without proper preparation, young leaders may struggle to manage the complex challenges of governance, particularly in countries like Uganda that are rich in natural resources such as oil and gas.

The Changing Political Landscape in Uganda

Bebe Cool observed that Uganda’s political environment has evolved, making it more challenging for young leaders to rise compared to past decades.