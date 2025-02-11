Bebe Cool denies role in Omah Lay, Tems arrest, reveals how he got them released

Ugandan music legend Bebe Cool opened up about the the 2020 arrest of Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems which sent shockwaves across the continent.

For years, Bebe Cool was accused of orchestrating their arrest, but in a recent interview on the Afrobeats Podcast, he revealed that not only was he not responsible, but he singlehandedly secured their release.

Bebe Cool detailed how he got involved in the matter, the misunderstanding that led to public backlash, and the behind-the-scenes negotiations that eventually led to the release of the Nigerian artists.

How It All Started: A Late-Night Call for Help

According to Bebe Cool, the controversy began with a phone call at 3 a.m. from his friend and producer Bushington, informing him that two Nigerian musicians had been arrested by Ugandan police.

"I was sleeping because it was COVID time. Musicians were not allowed to perform at the time. Bushington called me asking for help. He gave me the details, so I got up and started making calls," Bebe Cool explained.

By 6 a.m., he was at the police station, speaking to the Divisional Police Commander (DPC) to understand why the artists had been detained.

The DPC explained that Omah Lay and Tems had been arrested because their concert had exceeded the allowed 200-person limit set by the Ugandan government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as Bebe Cool tried to intervene, a concert promoter, who had been arrested with the two artists at the station, accused him of orchestrating the arrests, a claim that later went viral online.

The Misunderstanding That Led to Public Outrage

The confusion surrounding the arrest stemmed from earlier complaints by Ugandan artists, including Bebe Cool himself, about the government allowing international artists to perform while Ugandan musicians remained banned from hosting concerts.

"We as Ugandan artists were mad at the government because we had been shut down from performing anywhere for over a year. Even I, who was pro-government, was not allowed to perform for even 100 people," Bebe Cool recalled.

This led many to believe that Bebe Cool had used his influence to get Omah Lay and Tems arrested as an act of protest, a rumour he insists was completely false.

At the station, Bebe Cool was advised to get help from higher-ups at the Police Headquarters in Naguru.

The Legal Battle and Backdoor Negotiations

While waiting for a meeting with the police boss in Naguru, Bebe Cool says he was shocked to see news reports on his phone that the artists he left at the police station had already been taken to court.

"I called the DPC and asked what had happened. He explained that after I left, the promoter lady and her mother created chaos at the station, claiming they were connected to the president. This angered the police, and they decided to proceed with the court case," he narrated.

At this point, Bebe Cool realised that securing their release had become more complicated.

He then rushed to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)’s office to negotiate further.

A prosecutor friend informed him that while it was possible to have them released, the legal process required them to spend at least five days in jail.

Meanwhile, Nigerian music stars Davido and Wizkid called him, believing that he was responsible for the arrest.

He laboured to explain that he was working behind the scenes to secure their release.

The Breakthrough and Their Release

The following morning after a long night of negotiations, Bebe Cool finally got the necessary paperwork signed for their release.

"It was not the (Nigerian) ambassador, it was me, singlehandedly, and I did all this undercover," he stated.

By 11 a.m., the judge had signed the release papers, and Bebe Cool personally arranged for security and vehicles to pick up Omah Lay and Tems from separate prisons.

As he drove Omah Lay to the Nigerian embassy, he narrated everything that had happened, ensuring the singer understood his role in securing their freedom.

While Omah Lay remained largely silent after the ordeal, Tems was more vocal on social media, expressing her anger and trauma.

"Tems tweeted a lot about the incident, which was wrong, but I understood because of the trauma she went through," Bebe Cool remarked.

Tems' Reflection on the Experience

In 2023, Tems spoke out about her experience in a detailed interview with Angie Martinez.

She recalled how the police officers, not in uniform, knocked on her hotel room door after the show and asked her and her manager to follow them.

"That was so scary. I spent two nights in jail. I thought I wasn’t gonna come out. I thought I was seeing this for a reason—maybe to help these women in prison," she said.

Tems revealed that the prison experience was deeply traumatising, especially being handed a prison uniform and having to sleep on the floor with no contact with the outside world.

"I started crying when they gave me the uniform. Inside, I was just hopeful, waiting. There were no calls, you couldn’t make a phone call," she added.

A year after the incident, Tems reflected on the ordeal in a December 2021 tweet, saying:

"This very day last year, I was sitting in prison in Uganda, bonding with women and kids. I almost can’t believe the things I’ve seen so far. All I can say is God is too awesome, and He will always have the last and final laugh."