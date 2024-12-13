I've never left a man for cheating on me - Tiwa Savage reveals

African Bad Gyal Tiwa Savage has spilled an interesting detail about her love life, stating that she has never left a man for cheating on her and instead forgives him.

The singer revealed this during her interview on the Receipts Podcast on Spotify, where she stressed that cheating is not a dealbreaker for her in relationships.

“I've been cheated on before. I found out and forgave every time," Tiwa admitted. "Every man I’ve ever been with has cheated, and I’ve never left them because of it. I’ve left for other reasons, but not because they cheated. Cheating is not my hill.”

However, Tiwa emphasised that while she can overlook infidelity, it’s the dishonesty and disrespect that accompany it that is harder to accept.

"What hurts is the lies about it though. Maybe other people had known and then I kind of felt stupid about it, or they've known for a long time or if it's close to home. The disrespect of it is why I could leave but the actual act of it? I've never left a man cause of it . I've left for so many other reasons like drug abuse or emotional abuse or being emotionally abused, being ghosted, stealing, and financial things. But that cheating thing, nah," she explained.

The singer further argued that the pattern of cheating in men has historical roots, and has always been a thing,