URA clarifies on taxing street preachers

The Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), John Musinguzi Rujoki, has provided clarification on the tax body's position regarding street preachers in Kampala.

The issue was raised by a member of the public who questioned whether these preachers, who are known to collect large sums of money from passers-by, could be taxed.

The query also touched on the issue of noise pollution caused by these preachers.

Musinguzi explained that while URA's mandate is to collect tax, the regulation of street preaching and noise pollution falls under different government bodies.

Specifically, the Commissioner General noted that street preaching may be controlled by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and other local authorities, while noise pollution is handled by the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that while business income earned by religious institutions—such as revenue from rentals, hotels, schools, and hospitals—is taxable, non-business income, such as offertory, is not. This distinction is crucial to understanding the limits of the URA's jurisdiction in this matter.

John Musinguzi Rujoki

The Evolving Regulatory Landscape for Religious Organisations

While churches were previously required to register as NGOs, this requirement was recently removed for Born-Again churches.

The National Bureau for NGOs, which operates under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, remains the body responsible for registering, regulating, and coordinating all NGOs, including those associated with religious organisations.