Uganda-EU Business Insights 2025 unlocks AgTech and mining opportunities

Hundreds of entrepreneurs and innovators gathered for the Uganda-EU Business Insights 2025 on Thursday, February 13, at Mestil Hotel, Kampala.

The event, organised by the European Union (EU) Delegation to Uganda in partnership with the Government of Uganda and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), brought together industry leaders and policymakers to explore innovative solutions in Agricultural Technology and Sustainable Mining.

The day-long event, with I&M Bank Uganda as a partner, facilitated business-to-business, business-to-investor, and business-to-government matchmaking. It provided a platform for European investors to connect with Ugandan agriculture and mining entrepreneurs.

The event featured panel discussions, exhibitions showcasing business solutions and innovations, matchmaking sessions linking EU investors with Ugandan businesses and policymakers, and a deals room where innovators pitched investment-ready projects.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Uganda, Jan Sadek, presided over the event, underscoring the transformative potential of Uganda-EU economic collaboration. He noted that the 2025 edition built on the success of last year’s event, which facilitated over 1,600 business connections and generated €1 million in trial orders.

“There is huge potential in Uganda-EU trade relations. By bringing together entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors, we are laying the groundwork for long-term growth and creating opportunities that will benefit both regions for years to come,” Sadek said.

He reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to Uganda’s economic progress, citing support for agricultural technology, sustainable mining, and digital agriculture platforms. He also highlighted the rehabilitation of the Kira hydropower project as part of the EU’s long-term development strategy.

The event was attended by several high-ranking government officials, including Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Francis Mwebesa, Minister of State for Minerals Phiona Nyamutoro, and PSFU Chairman Humphrey Nzeyi.

In his remarks, Kasaija highlighted agriculture’s role in job creation, noting that 70% of Uganda’s workforce is employed in the sector.

He emphasised that agriculture needs more innovative practices to unlock its full potential, stating that the sector plays a significant role in Uganda’s trade balance with the EU. He noted that agricultural exports, particularly coffee, fish, flowers, and cocoa beans, account for 96.8% of Uganda’s total exports to the EU.

Kasaija also stressed that agricultural technology and sustainable mining align with the government’s 15-year development strategy, ensuring access to the right technology for value addition.

Mwebesa underscored Uganda’s agricultural strength in the EU market, saying that Uganda’s coffee, fish, and flowers act as ambassadors of Ugandan excellence in European markets, just as EU machinery and pharmaceuticals support Uganda’s industrial growth.

He noted that Uganda’s trade with the EU reached €1.5 billion in 2022, with Uganda exporting €800 million and importing €700 million, reflecting a positive trade balance.

Nyamutoro called for responsibility in sustainable mining, from exploration to production, stating that as Uganda moves towards quantifying its mineral resources, there must be a focus on consistency in value addition and beneficiation.

PSFU Chairman Humphrey Nzeyi outlined efforts to boost productivity, improve market access, enhance financial inclusion, and promote value addition. He stressed that these initiatives would drive sustainable economic growth.

I&M Bank CEO Robin Bairstow highlighted the critical role of financial institutions in supporting business growth, stating that platforms like this provide valuable opportunities to connect innovative minds with financial backing.

He noted that at I&M Bank, they recognise that access to capital and sustainable financial solutions are crucial in unlocking the full potential of Uganda’s agriculture and mining sectors.