Uganda Breweries  gets first female MD 

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has announced Felicite Nson as its new Managing Director, making her the first woman to lead one of Uganda’s most enduring brands.

Ms. Nson succeeds Andrew Kilonzo, who is moving on to take up the role of Managing Director at Kenya Breweries Limited.

A Legacy of Leadership and Growth

Felicite Nson brings more than two decades of leadership experience from across the African continent.

Most recently, she held the position of Managing Director at Guinness Ghana Plc, where under her leadership, it emerged as Diageo’s fastest-growing market in Africa.

Her tenure saw impressive results, with a 36% year-on-year increase in revenue and an 83% rise in operating profit in the first half of F25.

Her professional journey also includes senior roles at MTN Cameroon and Coca-Cola West Africa, further solidifying her extensive expertise in the consumer market.

Building on a Strong Foundation

In a statement about the leadership transition, Jimmy D. Mugerwa, Chairman of the Board at Uganda Breweries Limited, praised the new appointment.

"The Board is delighted to welcome Felicite to UBL," he said. "Her appointment reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and strengthening leadership across our markets."

He also paid tribute to the outgoing managing director, Andrew Kilonzo, for his instrumental role in steering UBL through a critical period, including the post-pandemic recovery.

The Board expressed confidence that Ms. Nson will build on this legacy by deepening market penetration, fostering a culture of inclusion and diversity, and driving sustainable growth.