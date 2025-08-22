The Bridge: Vaal’s ultra-modern apartment to transform Kololo skyline

The upscale suburb of Kololo in Kampala is set to undergo a major transformation with the launch of "The Bridge," a new high-rise residential building.

The construction was officially launched by the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija, on Thursday.

This ultra-modern project is a joint investment between VAAL Real Estate Uganda and a consortium of local investors.

"The Bridge" will be a two-tower building, each with 12 floors, two basements, and a ground floor, featuring a variety of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments.

It is the second project by Vaal, who last year broke ground for the construction of the Cadenza, just 2.5km south.

"The Bridge" Kololo

A High-End Living Experience

The developers are keen on providing a luxurious and holistic living experience, as evidenced by the extensive list of amenities planned for the building.

Residents will have access to an indoor cinema, indoor games rooms, steam and sauna rooms for both men and women, and a fully equipped gym with aerobics spaces.

For relaxation and leisure, the building will feature a heated swimming pool, co-cooking spaces, a yoga room, and a dedicated indoor and outdoor kids’ area.

The rooftop will be home to a sunset deck, while other amenities include a BBQ area and mini-golf lounges.

This project, according to Kenneth Katarikawe, a representative for the local joint partners, is designed to cater to a modern clientele, including young professionals, investors, retirees, and those downsizing who still want to live in the heart of the city.

Minister Matia Kasaija launched the facility

Economic and Investment Opportunities

Minister Kasaija said such a project was tangible evidence that Uganda's economic strategies are bearing fruit.

He pointed to the steady increase in foreign direct investment, from US1.5 billion in 2023, as a sign of growing investor confidence.

Kasaija also mentioned that Uganda’s youthful population, with 78% of people under the age of 35, represents a significant economic opportunity.

"Young people need housing and jobs, and they represent the consumer base that will drive demand for decades," he said.

“The government has restructured its tax framework to support real estate development, ensuring that such projects deliver strong returns while contributing to national economic growth.”

Cost of The Bridge apartments

Addressing the Housing Deficit

Hon. Evelyn Anite, the Minister of State for Investment and Privatisation, also spoke at the launch, underlining the immense opportunities available in Uganda.

She noted that the country has a housing deficit of 2.4 million units, a clear indicator that the market is ripe for investment. Anite assured investors of a conducive environment, guaranteeing peace, stability, and security for their investments.

"There is nowhere in East Africa that you will find these kinds of opportunities paired with the level of incentives we provide," she stated.

The Bridge Kololo launch

VAAL’s Commitment to Excellence

Mr. Islam Mohamed, the CEO of VAAL Real Estate Uganda, expressed his pride in the project, stating that The Bridge is something the company is "truly proud of."

He reiterated the company’s simple goal: to build luxury developments with high returns in premium locations.

"We are proud to introduce something unique in Kololo. In this case, The Bridge shall speak for itself," he said.

Kenneth Katarikawe, representing the joint venture partners, stated that the project is close to their hearts and is set to "shape modern living and luxury" in Kololo and Greater Kampala. The project, he said, is designed to cater to this demand with its 200 well-designed apartments.

