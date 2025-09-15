Kiira Motors unveils flagship plug-in hybrid SUV

Kiira Motors, Uganda's pioneering vehicle manufacturing company, has unveiled the first image of its long-awaited concept SUV.

The company dropped a singular image of the planned addition to its model range, urging Ugandans to suggest a suitable model name.

The newly released concept SUV is a bold and contemporary design, featuring a large upright grille with vertical slats that dominate the front fascia.

The vehicle's profile is boxy and imposing, reflecting the robust nature typical of full-size SUVs.

A prominent Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) logo further adds to the vehicle's commanding presence.

Futuristic Lighting and Enhanced Aesthetics

One of the most striking features of the SUV is its horizontal LED light bar, which runs across the top of the grille, giving the vehicle a futuristic, full-width signature.

The design combines sharp, angular lines with a two-tone body, including black lower cladding that enhances its rugged look, while sleek window lines add a touch of modern refinement.

The concept SUV's design draws comparisons with high-end American models such as the Cadillac Escalade and the GMC Yukon, particularly due to the large grille and angular profile.

However, Kiira Motors has balanced the rugged look with sleek, minimalist body panels, giving it a more contemporary feel akin to luxury SUVs.

The Kiira motors plant in Jinja

Future Production Plans

Kiira Motors' project implementation matrix, initially outlined in 2019, indicates that the SUV will be part of a phased vehicle production plan.

The company had first aimed to roll out buses by mid-2021, followed by light to medium-duty trucks and pickups in 2022, with SUVs set to follow in 2025.

Executive sedans, aimed at the elite market, will be produced on-demand starting in 2025 or earlier.

As the 14th African vehicle manufacturer, Kiira Motors has already produced three concept vehicles, including the Kiira EV and the Kayoola Solar Bus.