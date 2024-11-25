Kiira Motors’ electric buses set to transform Jinja City’s transportation

Excitement is palpable in Jinja City following the launch of the E-Bus Xpress

A fleet of brand-new electric buses commenced operations today in the eastern city.

The buses built by Kiira Motors Uganda, are hoped to revolutionise travel in the area by providing efficient, eco-friendly transport options.

The electric buses, equipped with e-payment systems, promise an international standard of travel experience for Ugandan commuters.

The E-Bus Xpress is now operational on the Jinja-Iganga route, offering both intracity and intercity transport.

These buses, powered by electricity, represent a step forward in reducing carbon emissions while providing a reliable means of mass transit.

With affordability as a key focus, the E-Bus Xpress caters to the needs of the common traveller.

Locals excited

Residents of Iganga expressed their satisfaction with this new service, highlighting the buses' reliability and cost-effectiveness.

“These buses have come for us the common people because they are cheap and convenient,” said one resident of Iganga

The electric buses also aim to alleviate the challenges of traffic congestion and unreliable public transport in the eastern city.

Easy Access with E-Payment Integration

The E-Bus Xpress has incorporated a seamless e-payment system to enhance convenience.

Passengers can pay for their transport cards through a simple mobile money transaction by dialling *217*88# and selecting option 4 to buy a card.

This digital approach eliminates the need for cash transactions and aligns with the global trend of contactless payment systems.