KIA becomes official automotive partner for Rwenzori Marathon

The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon has announced a partnership with KIA, naming the globally renowned automotive brand as its official automotive partner for the 2025 edition of the race.

The Motorcenter East Africa Ltd. (TMCEA), which represents KIA in Uganda and is celebrating its 20th year of operations, shares the marathon’s values of bold design, innovation, and technology.

According to Amos Wekesa, the Co-Founder of the marathon, this partnership is "a big win" that reflects the high standards being set for African sports tourism. “We’re not just growing a race—we’re building a world-class experience,” he stated.

Enhanced Race Experience with Official Lead Cars

As part of the new partnership, KIA will provide official race vehicles to support the event. In a first for the marathon, each of the four race categories will have a designated lead car to ensure a professionally managed race.

KIA will provide official race vehicles to support the event.

The 42KM full marathon will be led by a KIA Sorento, the 21KM half marathon by a KIA Sportage, the 10KM by a KIA Seltos, and the 5KM fun run by a KIA Sonet.

Wekesa noted that these lead cars are critical for setting the pace, clearing the route, and enhancing the competitive environment, particularly for elite runners.

He said providing lead cars for all categories is not merely a branding exercise but a clear sign that the organisers are taking the race’s professional execution seriously, for both elite athletes and recreational runners alike.

More Than a Race: An Adventure and a Showcase

Now in its fourth year, the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon continues to break new ground.

Beyond the race itself, KIA will also have a presence at the venue, exhibiting its newest models and allowing product specialists to engage with runners, spectators, and fans.

The marathon, scheduled for August 23rd in Kasese, attracts participants from over 35 countries, promoting health, talent, and tourism around the stunning Rwenzori Mountains.

With a scenic route that crosses the equator and runs through a UNESCO biosphere reserve, it offers a truly unique adventure for all participants.

