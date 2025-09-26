Behind the lens and vision: Irene Nagawa, Ivan Ssegujja, and the rise of MBC

In Uganda’s fast-evolving media landscape, few stories capture the blend of resilience, vision, and creativity better than that of MBC TV Uganda.

At the heart of this transformation are two individuals whose combined leadership has not only stabilised the station but also positioned it as one of the fastest-rising platforms for local content production.

Nagawa Irene, the Chief Executive Officer, and Ssegujja Ivan, the Director of Photography, are names that have become synonymous with MBC TV’s growth, its identity, and its aspirations to redefine storytelling in Uganda.

For years, Uganda’s media industry has struggled with questions of sustainability, originality, and relevance in the digital age. While older stations have relied heavily on foreign content and borrowed formats, MBC TV Uganda has deliberately chosen a different path, focusing on nurturing homegrown talent, producing authentically Ugandan stories, and investing in new technologies that empower creators.

This bold approach has been guided by Irene’s strategic leadership and Ivan’s creative mastery behind the lens, creating a partnership that is both professional and deeply personal.

Building a Station with Purpose

When Nagawa Irene took on the role of CEO, MBC TV Uganda was still in its infancy. The challenges were immense: limited resources, a competitive market dominated by legacy players, and the constant threat of digital disruption.

Yet, her approach was not to imitate but to innovate. Under her stewardship, MBC TV Uganda invested in content development that reflects Ugandan realities, stories rooted in Kampala’s bustling neighborhoods, rural communities, and the cultural dynamism of a country often misrepresented in international media.

“I wanted MBC TV Uganda to be a station where Ugandans see themselves,” Irene said in a recent leadership forum. “Not just through imported dramas or copied talk shows, but through productions that carry our voices, our humor, our struggles, and our triumphs.”

Her vision resonated with audiences hungry for authenticity. Ratings improved steadily, and MBC TV Uganda carved out a loyal following, particularly among younger viewers who identified with its fresh approach. At the same time, advertisers began to notice, ushering in new opportunities for growth.

Nagawa Irene, the MBC Chief Executive Officer

The Eye Behind the Lens

While Irene provided the executive direction, the visual identity of the station owes much to the artistry of Ssegujja Ivan, the Director of Photography.

A trained creative with a background in visual storytelling, Ivan has been instrumental in shaping the look and feel of MBC TV productions. From news broadcasts to feature documentaries and entertainment shows, his insistence on quality has elevated the station’s output to compete with established regional players.

For Ivan, cinematography is not just a technical skill but a language. His ability to translate Uganda’s daily realities into compelling imagery has helped the station earn critical acclaim.

Whether capturing the energy of grassroots football through Nsambya Furniture Workshop FC, a club he is closely associated with, or telling the stories of entrepreneurs in Kampala’s informal markets, his camera work humanizes narratives and connects with audiences on an emotional level.

“The way you frame a story determines whether people remember it or forget it,” Ivan once remarked in a workshop with young filmmakers. “Our role is to make the ordinary extraordinary, to give light to voices that would otherwise remain in the shadows.”

A Partnership Beyond Titles

What makes the Irene–Ivan leadership dynamic unique is not only their professional synergy but also their shared commitment to social impact.

Outside the studio, the two are deeply involved in community initiatives. Irene, who also leads Mirembe Beddings and Curtains, has been a vocal advocate for women’s entrepreneurship, employing and training dozens of young women in design and business skills.

Ivan, through his ties with Nsambya Furniture Workshop, has supported vocational training for youth, equipping them with practical skills in carpentry, furniture design, and media production.

Together, they embody a model of leadership that integrates business success with community responsibility. For MBC TV Uganda , this has translated into programming that goes beyond entertainment, shows that address social issues such as youth unemployment, education, health, and cultural preservation.

Ssegujja Ivan, the MBC Director of Photography

Expanding Uganda’s Media Footprint

Under Irene’s CEO tenure, MBC TV has expanded its digital presence, recognizing the shift in how audiences consume media. With Ivan’s guidance on production quality, the station has leveraged online streaming platforms, YouTube, and social media to reach Ugandans both at home and in the diaspora.

This digital pivot has allowed the station to compete not only locally but also regionally, positioning it as a voice for Ugandan creativity across East Africa.

The move into digital has also created new revenue streams. Partnerships with local influencers, live streaming of cultural events, and online advertising have diversified the station’s income, ensuring sustainability in a highly competitive market.

This is particularly significant in Uganda, where traditional broadcast advertising revenue has been shrinking, forcing media houses to adapt or risk obsolescence.

Challenges in a Competitive Industry

For Ssegujja Ivan, that support system is embodied in his wife, Nagawa Irene (Mirembe)

Despite the successes, the journey has not been without obstacles. The Ugandan media industry is crowded, with established players like NTV, Bukedde TV, and NBS commanding vast audiences.

New entrants face steep barriers to entry, from licensing hurdles to infrastructure costs. Moreover, the rise of digital platforms like TikTok and Netflix has intensified competition for viewer attention.

For MBC TV, survival has depended on its ability to differentiate itself. Irene’s leadership has emphasized agility, making quick decisions, adopting flexible programming, and avoiding over-dependence on a single revenue model. Ivan’s role has been to ensure that even with limited budgets, production quality remains uncompromised. Their combined resilience has helped MBC TV weather storms that might have sunk other young stations.

Empowering the Next Generation

One of the most notable aspects of Irene and Ivan’s leadership is their investment in young talent. Through mentorship programs, internships, and training workshops, MBC TV has become a hub for aspiring journalists, producers, and cinematographers.

The station has built a reputation as a “training ground” where young people gain practical skills before moving on to bigger opportunities in the industry.

Ivan often leads sessions on visual storytelling, teaching young filmmakers how to use light, color, and perspective to create impactful work. Irene, on the other hand, mentors young women in leadership, emphasizing resilience and ethical business practices.

Together, they are not just building a media house but nurturing a generation of leaders who will shape Uganda’s creative economy for years to come.

A Broader Cultural Impact

MBC TV’s rise under Irene and Ivan has had ripple effects on Uganda’s cultural scene. By investing in local productions, music shows, drama series, cultural documentaries, the station has given artists a platform to reach wider audiences. Musicians, actors, and cultural activists have found a home where their work is valued and amplified.

This cultural investment has strengthened Uganda’s identity in the regional media space, countering the dominance of Nigerian and South African content. Audiences have responded with enthusiasm, tuning in not just for entertainment but for a sense of belonging.

Looking Ahead

As MBC TV Uganda looks to the future, the partnership between CEO Nagawa Irene and Director of Photography Ssegujja Ivan remains central to its vision. Their leadership has already transformed the station from a small entrant into a recognized voice in the industry.

Yet, they are not resting on their achievements. Plans are underway to expand into regional news coverage, launch a dedicated digital channel for youth content, and strengthen collaborations with filmmakers across East Africa.

In a media environment that is constantly shifting, their ability to adapt will be crucial. But if the past is any indication, Irene’s strategic foresight and Ivan’s creative vision will continue to steer MBC TV Uganda toward relevance, growth, and impact.