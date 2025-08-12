Emmy Hashakimana named Coca-Cola General Manager

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has announced the appointment of Emmy Hashakimana as its new General Manager, effective August 12, 2025.

Hashakimana, who previously served as the Commercial Director at Uganda Breweries, brings a strong professional background to the role. His career began with Unilever and Diageo, where he built a solid foundation before joining Uganda Breweries in 2012.

Over the years, he held various leadership positions, including a five-year stint in London with Diageo’s Global Innovation Team as the Head of Innovation Commercialisation for Africa. Upon his return to Uganda, he led the Marketing and Innovation function before taking on the Commercial Director role, where he managed a team of over 200 people.

In this capacity, he successfully delivered double-digit profit growth and tripled turnover in key regions by focusing on stronger sales planning, streamlined execution, and digital route-to-market innovation.

CCBA Invests in Local Talent and Leadership

The appointment of Hashakimana is a reflection of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa's (CCBA) commitment to strengthening local talent and building a robust leadership pipeline.

Gavin Hudson, the CCBA Chief Operating Officer, noted that the company has a "people-first culture" that promotes professional development and aims to "nurture potential, attract and retain high-performing talent, and invest in growth."

The company’s certification as a Top Employer in Uganda and across Africa highlights this commitment to fostering an inclusive and thriving workplace.