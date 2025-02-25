Ecobank hosts SME consultative workshop to drive business growth

Ecobank Uganda successfully hosted the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Consultative Breakfast Workshop on February 25th, 2025, at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

The exclusive event gathered over 80 key SME customers and Ecobank staff members, providing a platform for networking, dialogue, and knowledge-sharing.

The workshop aimed to strengthen business relationships and equip SMEs with valuable insights into Ecobank’s innovative financial products and services.

A key focus of the workshop was Ecobank’s commitment to supporting SME growth through tailored solutions.

Special attention was given to Ellevate, a women empowerment programme designed to support female entrepreneurs, and the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, a digital platform facilitating cross-border trade across Africa’s single market.

The Role of SMEs in Uganda’s Economy

Uganda’s 1.1 million SMEs contribute approximately 80% to the country’s GDP and make up 90% of its private sector.

In addition, an estimated 1.8 million informal businesses are run by women and youth.

Recognising the critical role SMEs play in economic development, Ecobank underscored its commitment to providing financial solutions that empower these enterprises.

The workshop provided an interactive space for participants to share ideas, build partnerships, and explore new business growth opportunities.

Discussions centred on how SMEs can leverage Ellevate and the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub to overcome business challenges, improve market access, and accelerate growth.

A Commitment to Sustainable Business Development

Grace Muliisa, Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda, reiterated the bank’s dedication to fostering SME success.

“Our vision to connect people and create opportunities for sustainable growth and markets is reflected in this workshop,” she stated.