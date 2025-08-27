Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda wins big at Brand Africa Awards

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has been honoured with four prestigious awards at the Brand Africa 100 Uganda Awards, solidifying its position as one of the most trusted and respected companies in the country.

The awards ceremony, held at the Kampala Serena hotel, celebrated brands that have demonstrated excellence, consumer admiration, and a significant positive impact on society.

The accolades underscore CCBU's enduring strength and its commitment to delivering not just quality products but also meaningful contributions to the community.

A Win for Excellence and Consumer Trust

Among the top honors, CCBU was named the Most Admired Brand in Uganda. This award is a testament to the company’s consistent ability to connect with its consumers and maintain its brand relevance in a fast-paced market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s brand, Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water, also received special recognition as the Most Admired Ugandan Brand in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Category, highlighting its status as a symbol of purity and national pride. These awards reflect the deep trust and loyalty Ugandans have in both the company and its products.

In addition to commercial success, CCBU was praised for its purpose-driven initiatives. The company was honoured with the award for Most Admired Brand Contributing to a Better Africa, in recognition of its long-term investments in inclusive growth.

Furthermore, CCBU received the accolade for Most Admired Brand Doing Good for Society and the Environment, acknowledging its efforts to lead in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.