Chint launches state-of-the-art showroom in Kampala

On Saturday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja officially commissioned the new Chint Showroom, a modern facility located opposite the Uganda Management Institute in Kampala.

Representing President Yoweri Museveni, Hon Nabbanja delivered a speech celebrating the establishment as a milestone for private sector investment in Uganda.

“I applaud all the people who have laid the foundation for this establishment and commend all stakeholders for raising the banner of development,” Hon Nabbanja said.

She said the government was committed to fostering entrepreneurship, and that investments like Chint create jobs and contribute to building a sustainable economy.

The Premier further commended Ms Shi Jiane Namutebi, the Chint Uganda proprietor, noting that her success here for over 20 years was a testament to what a great investment destination Uganda is

Chint Uganda, is a centre for luxury living and complete energy solutions.

The showroom, according to Hurry Mugisha, the Marketing Manager at Chint Uganda, is a centre for luxury living and complete energy solutions.

The facility integrates lighting, furniture, and both AC and DC power products, serving walk-in and project customers alike.

“We provide comprehensive solutions from the smallest items, like screws, to the largest, such as transformers and transmission cables,” he explained.

The showroom features approximately 1,500 electrical products, including items manufactured locally, such as cables and prepaid meters.

Mugisha also pointed out Chint’s focus on renewable energy, including smart hybrid inverters that combine hydro and solar power, as well as collaborations with local manufacturers like Kiira Motors to provide electric car chargers.

He noted plans to source and refine copper locally, underscoring Chint’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s industrial growth.

Vision for local manufacturing and global standards

Ms Shi Jiane Namutebi, Executive Director of Chint Uganda, traced the company’s 20-year journey in the country, starting off as a small retail shop in downtown Kampala.

The company has since established local factories, including wire, cable, and prepaid meter production facilities.

Responding to Uganda’s rising middle class, Chint partnered with Oppein, the world’s largest cabinet manufacturer, to bring high-quality, global-standard products directly to Ugandan consumers.

At the event, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago hailed the showroom as a landmark achievement for both Chint and Kampala.

