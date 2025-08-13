Britam  renews support for Rwenzori Marathon, climate action 

Britam on Wednesday announced the renewal of its support for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, marking the third consecutive year of a strong and growing partnership.

The insurance and financial services leader has committed a total sponsorship package of UGX 100 million, which includes a combination of cash and in-kind support.

The contribution will also offer travel insurance for international runners and a fully sponsored Britam Recovery Zone.

This post-race area will feature professional sports massage teams and ice baths, providing a vital space for athletes to rest and recharge.

Britam is also committing to long-term community and environmental initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community and Environmental Transformation

Britam is also committing to long-term community and environmental initiatives.

The company is actively driving an ambitious campaign to plant 60 million trees across Uganda, working with partners like the Rwenzori Marathon to advance climate action and environmental restoration.

This effort aligns naturally with the marathon, which takes place in Kasese, a region where Britam already has existing work.

The 2025 edition of the marathon, scheduled for August 23rd in Kasese, is expected to attract runners from across Uganda and over 40 other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Britam is also committing to long-term community and environmental initiatives.

The Rwenzori Marathon: A Unique Destination Experience

The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon features a variety of routes—5 km, 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km—to accommodate participants of all fitness levels.

This internationally certified race provides an opportunity for runners to push their limits while enjoying the stunning scenery in the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains.

Registration for the event is UGX 60,000 for local runners and USD 60 for international participants, and it includes a certified bib, an official race t-shirt, a race kit, a finisher medal, and a timing chip. This comprehensive package ensures that every runner has a memorable and professional race experience.

ADVERTISEMENT