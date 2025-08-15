Airtel Uganda introduces anti-fraud alert amid public outrage

Airtel Uganda has introduced a new Anti-Spam Alert service to protect customers from fraud, following growing concerns over SIM card security.

The move comes after widespread criticism from customers on social media.

Makerere University professor and cartoonist Jimmy Spire Ssentongo sparked the conversation by revealing that his brother’s phone was stolen, leading to unauthorised withdrawals from his Airtel Money account, as well as a loan being secured.

Ssentongo and his brother, Joseph Kayinga, believe the transaction was facilitated by an insider.

After sharing his struggle to get assistance from Airtel Uganda, many others came forward to share their own experiences of fraudsters stealing from their Airtel Money accounts.

The telecommunications company has assured users that it is committed to secure and reliable communication, with a focus on safeguarding personal data.

The new alert service is now embedded within their network to identify and alert customers about potential fraud.

Airtel Uganda has pledged to uphold the highest standards of data protection and privacy, addressing the concerns voiced by the public on social media.

The company is also reviewing its internal processes to improve SIM card security and accountability.

They urged customers who have experienced issues to report them for further action.

The initiative aligns with Ssentongo's campaign to raise awareness about SIM card fraud and ensure greater consumer protection in the telecommunications sector.

Airtel’s Managing Director, Soumendra Sahu, expressed the company’s firm stance against corruption, fraud, and misconduct, promising ongoing efforts to meet customer expectations and improve service quality.

