Afrexim Bank to open regional office in Kampala

The African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) is set to open its East African regional office in Kampala, as part of the bank’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s development and fostering regional trade.

Located in the heart of the central business district along Yusuf Lule Road, the office will also host the Afrexim Bank Africa Trade Centre (AATC).

The facility will serve as a hub for the bank’s business activities in the region, focusing on trade and trade-related financing, further strengthening the bank's presence in Uganda and across East Africa.

Afrexim Bank, or the African Export-Import Bank, is a pan-African multilateral financial institution founded in 1993.

It was established primarily to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade.

It provides a wide range of financing, guarantee, and advisory services to support trade across the continent.

Support for Uganda’s Development Projects

Meanwhile, the bank has concluded a major EUR 270 million 10-year term loan facility with the Government of Uganda.

The loan will finance key development projects, including value addition in agriculture, the oil and gas sector, energy infrastructure, and industrial park construction.

Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, expressed the government’s gratitude for the bank's continued partnership, stressing the importance of such investments in advancing Uganda’s infrastructure and human capital. He also praised Afrexim Bank’s confidence in Uganda’s future and its role in Africa’s development strategy.