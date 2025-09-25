18,000 get amnesty over illegal power connections as grace period ends next week

Over 18,000 Ugandans have taken advantage of the amnesty offered by the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) to declare illegal connections to the national grid.

The power company, which took over from Umeme six months ago launched the "Wetereze" campaign, to help people regularise their power connections without fear of legal repercussions.

According to Jonan Kiiza, the spokesperson for UEDCL, the public response to the campaign so far has been overwhelming, with three times the expected number applying for the amnesty.

“Our target was about 6000 by the end of the campaign, but as we talk we have received over 18000 applications from people who had illegal connections on the distribution system. That is three times what we predicted,” he said.

The campaign's grace period is set to end on September 30th at 5 PM, after which UEDCL will begin to enforce the law.

A Free Meter and No Back-Billing for Participants

Kiiza confirmed that those who have registered for the Wetereze campaign will receive a free electricity meter and will not be billed for the electricity they have been using illegally.

"We assure Ugandans that whoever has registered... they are going to get a free meter and we are not going to bill them for the time they have been using electricity for free," he said.

The spokesperson also noted that a big portion of the applicants, about 75%, are from the Kampala metropolitan area, with a particularly high number of participants from the Wandegeya neighbourhood.

Kiiza specifically thanked the people of Wandegeya for "coming out in big numbers to declare their status and change from power theft practices."

Stern Penalties Await Non-Compliance

While the campaign has been a resounding success, Kiiza issued a stern warning for those who choose not to comply.

Once the amnesty period closes, he said, UEDCL will "invoke the law," citing the severity of the amended Electricity Act of 2022.

Sections 85 and 86 of the act state that anyone caught tampering with an electricity meter could face imprisonment for up to 12 years, a fine of not less than Shs 400 million, or both.

