Why you’re tired all day but can’t sleep at night 

It can be frustrating and confusing, leaving you wondering why your body doesn’t seem to cooperate with what it needs most—rest.

This stressful cycle can make you feel stuck: you wake up groggy, drag yourself through the day, and then lie awake at night, watching the hours tick by. It’s a vicious loop.

Oftentimes, people in this situation feel helpless and frustrated, not knowing what’s causing their sleep troubles or how to fix them. But there are reasons behind this issue, and with some changes, you can improve your sleep and energy levels.

Let’s explore the common causes and solutions to help you break free from this tiring cycle.

1. Stress and anxiety

During the day, your mind might race with thoughts about work, relationships, or responsibilities, leaving you mentally drained. But when you finally lay down to sleep, your brain can go into overdrive, making it hard to relax.

2. Irregular sleep schedule

If your bedtime changes often, your body’s internal clock, called the circadian rhythm, gets out of sync. This makes it harder to feel sleepy when you want to and leaves you feeling groggy during the day.

3. Too much screen time

Staring at screens late into the evening can interfere with your sleep. The blue light from phones, computers, and TVs tricks your brain into thinking it’s still daytime, delaying the release of the sleep hormone, melatonin.

4. Caffeine and diet choices

Drinking coffee or energy drinks in the afternoon can keep you awake long after you’ve finished them. Heavy meals or sugary snacks late in the day can also make it harder for your body to wind down at bedtime.

5. Underlying health issues

Conditions like sleep apnea, insomnia, or restless legs syndrome can disrupt your sleep. Even if you don’t realize it, these issues might be the reason you’re so tired but can’t fall asleep.

How to break the cycle

Stick to a sleep routine: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body clock.

Create a relaxing evening routine: Spend 30 minutes winding down before bed. Try activities like reading, meditating, or taking a warm bath.

Limit screen time before bed: Turn off screens at least an hour before you sleep. Instead, focus on calming activities.

Watch your diet: Avoid caffeine in the afternoon and choose lighter meals in the evening.

Seek professional help: If you’ve tried everything and still struggle to sleep, talk to a doctor. Sleep disorders are treatable, and you don’t have to suffer alone.

Be patient with yourself and make small changes to improve your sleep habits.