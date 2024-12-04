The dangers of using scented candles at home

These days many people light scented candles to improve the air quality in their atmosphere.

Paraffin candles refined from petroleum are the most popular in the world.

Dangers of lighting scented candles at home

Scented candles contain air pollutants

Candles bring about several chemical reactions during burning because of the artificial fragrances and colourants.

Burning paraffin releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs) similar to substances emitted from paints, air fresheners, car exhaust, cleaning products, and fuel-burning appliances.

Candles contain toluene, a colourized vaporised liquid found in crude oil used to manufacture candles.

Toluene is a known toxin with safe levels of exposure set by regulatory agencies.

This substance causes headaches, lightheadedness, and severe side effects.

Paraffin candles also emit polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (VOCs), like benzene and formaldehyde, known carcinogens to humans.

This causes blood disorders like leukaemia and respiratory irritants.

Candles lead to poor air quality

Numerous studies have evaluated candle emissions in both homes and controlled environments, and they have demonstrated that burning candles raises the risk of inhaling dangerous chemicals that contribute to poor air quality.

According to a study conducted in April 2015 that mimicked indoor use, it was discovered that evidence that candles may release pollutants even when they are not lighted.

In the study, the formaldehyde concentration released from a lit strawberry-scented candle was 2,098 parts per billion, far more than sources deem appropriate.

The total emission concentration of a lit candle with a kiwi-melon aroma was 12,742 parts per billion. So, scented candles are quite dangerous.

These days, many people are avoiding candles made from petroleum but rather animal and plant fats like coconut oil, soy wax, beeswax, or stearin.