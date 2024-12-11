Is it safe to drink raw milk straight from a cow?

Raw milk is dairy products from cows and goats that have not been pasteurised.

It has been promoted as a healthier alternative to pasteurised milk.

Myths surrounding raw milk claim it can cure lactose intolerance, allergies, and gut health, but evidence reveals these claims are untrue.

Pasteurisation can reduce some vitamins in milk, but the effect is not severe.

According to the CDC, the risk of disease from raw dairy products is 840 times higher than that of pasteurised ones.

By lowering the quantity of dangerous and spoiling microorganisms in milk and milk products, pasteurised milk increases its safety for human consumption and lengthens its shelf life.

What are the health risks of drinking raw milk?

Food poisoning

Raw milk can carry harmful germs that can cause food poisoning, including Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter. It is particularly dangerous for babies, young children, pregnant women, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

Although good farm hygiene can lessen the chance of infection, it cannot ensure that raw milk is safe.

Most states in the United States require raw milk to be purchased directly from a farmer, and it is illegal to sell it across state lines.

It can lead to bird flu infection

Due to a bird flu outbreak in dairy cows in 2024, the FDA warned against producing or distributing raw milk from cows exhibiting bird flu symptoms or those who have been exposed to the virus. However, this risk can be avoided with pasteurisation.

According to a study, the temperature and duration of pasteurisation successfully rendered the avian flu virus in pasteurised milk inactive.