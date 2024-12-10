How to protect your hair and skin while you sleep

Your beauty routine doesn’t end when you turn off the lights; in fact, your sleep hours are prime time for rejuvenation and repair.

But did you know that while you’re catching up on rest, your hair and skin might be at risk of damage? From tangled locks to dehydrated skin, what happens during the night can impact how refreshed you look in the morning.

Protecting your hair and skin while you sleep isn’t just about using expensive products; it’s about understanding how simple habits and adjustments can make a world of difference.

Protecting your hair and skin at night doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. With a little knowledge and consistency, you can wake up feeling refreshed and glowing.

Here’s how to do it.

1. Choose the right pillowcase

The type of pillowcase you sleep on can greatly affect your hair and skin. Cotton pillowcases, while common, can absorb moisture from your skin and hair, leaving them dry. They can also cause friction, leading to hair breakage and skin creases.

Switching to a silk or satin pillowcase is a game-changer. These materials are gentler on your hair and skin, helping to keep them hydrated and smooth. Plus, they feel luxurious and cool, making your sleep even more enjoyable.

2. Keep your hair protected

Going to bed with your hair unprotected can lead to tangles, breakage, and dryness. If you have long or fragile hair, consider tying it loosely with a soft scrunchie or wrapping it in a silk scarf. Avoid tight hairstyles that can strain your roots.

You can also apply a leave-in conditioner or a few drops of nourishing hair oil before bed to keep your hair moisturised overnight. This is especially helpful if you have dry or curly hair.

3. Don’t skip your nighttime skincare

Your skin works hard while you sleep, so make sure to support it with a good nighttime skincare routine. Start by cleansing your face to remove makeup, dirt, and oil. Apply a hydrating moisturiser or serum to lock in moisture and help your skin recover overnight.

If you struggle with acne or dryness, consider using targeted treatments at night, as your skin is more receptive during this time.

4. Keep your bedroom clean

Your pillowcase and bedding can trap dirt, oil, and bacteria, which can transfer to your skin and hair. Wash your pillowcases and sheets regularly, ideally every week, to keep them fresh and free from irritants.

5. Stay hydrated

Hydration isn’t just about what you apply to your skin and hair, it’s also about what you put into your body. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and consider using a humidifier if your bedroom feels dry. This can help your skin and hair retain moisture overnight.