Zonke Uganda Waragi, turn up Jinja ahead of Nyege Nyege

Uganda Waragi and Afro-house collective Zonke ignited Jinja at Bridge Club House with a high-energy party ahead of this year's Nyege Nyege Festival.

The Bridge Club House set the tone for SO UG’s Nyege Nyege build-up as revellers gathered for an energetic poolside party at the Source of the Nile in Jinja.

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Uganda Waragi partnered with Afro-house collective Zonke for the pre-festival experience, bringing together music, dance and cocktails ahead of this year’s Nyege Nyege Festival.

The party started around midday, with Mwami Kiyimba, 2Nyuke and Baddie Melo easing the crowd into the afternoon with smooth sets that kept the mood lively as more guests arrived.

Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger featured prominently throughout the event, with bottles on many tables and cocktails proving popular among guests in the cabanas.

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Zonke also introduced Mayani to its line-up for the first time. The dancer and DJ delivered a varied set, moving from deep house into popular Amapiano tracks.

By about 8pm, House of Motion took over the dance floor for a high-energy Amapiano showcase. The performance pulled revellers from their seats, with many forming a circle around the dancers as the atmosphere intensified.

Chapart then stepped behind the decks and kept the momentum going with a heavy 3-step set. House music fans at the front sang along to tracks including “John Wick” and “iPlan”.

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Kamali and Jenkins later closed the night with EDM sets that kept the crowd engaged into the late hours.

Uganda Waragi Brand Manager Roy Tumwizere said the partnership with Zonke reflected the brand’s focus on community and contemporary entertainment experiences.

“Uganda Waragi and Zonke are a natural match,” Tumwizere said.

“We are all about celebrating community and modern experiences, like the Afro-house movement that has carved out such a strong footing within our social scene. It is through these shared moments that we foster the spirit that binds us, and we definitely look forward to creating more experiences alongside Zonke and our consumers.”

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Zonke marketing and partnerships lead Danze Edwin said the event offered only a glimpse of what the collective plans to bring to the SO UG stage at this year’s Nyege Nyege Festival.