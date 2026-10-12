Nahia 256 shares stage with Mudra D Viral as dance career takes shape

Ugandan dancer and TikTok influencer Nahia 256 has performed alongside musician Mudra D Viral in a new milestone for her entertainment career.

Ugandan dancer and TikTok influencer Nahia 256 has performed alongside musician Mudra D Viral in a new milestone for her entertainment career.

Ugandan TikTok dancer Nahia 256, born Winnie Nakyanzi, has shared the stage with musician Mudra D Viral as she seeks to expand her entertainment career beyond social media.

Ugandan dancer and TikTok content creator Winnie Nakyanzi, popularly known as Nahia 256, has taken another step in her entertainment career after sharing the stage with singer Mudra D Viral.

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The 20-year-old performer joined the Ugandan musician on stage in an appearance that gave her an opportunity to showcase her dancing skills before a live audience.

The performance marked another milestone for Nakyanzi, who has been working to expand her career beyond social media.

Known for her dance videos on TikTok, Nahia 256 has been building her profile through performances that combine Ugandan dance styles with international trends.

Ugandan dancer and TikTok content creator Winnie Nakyanzi, popularly known as Nahia 256, has taken another step in her entertainment career after sharing the stage with singer Mudra D Viral.

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Her appearance alongside Mudra D Viral also brought her closer to Uganda's mainstream music industry, where collaborations between musicians and dancers offer young performers opportunities to reach new audiences.

Born on July 10, 2006, in Nansana, Wakiso district, Nakyanzi developed an interest in dancing during her childhood.

She began nurturing her talent with Nansana Dance Kids, where she gained performance experience and developed the confidence to entertain audiences.

The experience laid the foundation for her growing interest in entertainment and content creation.

Nakyanzi later turned to TikTok to showcase her talent and reach audiences beyond her immediate community.

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Nahia 256 performance alongside Mudra D Viral reflects her ambition to build industry connections, expand her audience and inspire young Ugandan girls to pursue creative careers.

Through the platform, she has explored different dance styles while developing her identity as Nahia 256.

Her appearance with Mudra D Viral now adds a live performance experience to her growing portfolio.

For emerging entertainers, performing alongside established musicians can create opportunities to build industry connections, gain exposure and attract future collaborations.

Nahia 256 hopes to use such opportunities to strengthen her position in Uganda's entertainment industry.

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Beyond building a career, the young dancer wants her journey to inspire girls who dream of pursuing music, dancing and other creative professions.

She believes young people should embrace their talents and develop the confidence to pursue opportunities despite the challenges they face.

Her latest stage appearance comes as she continues to explore ways of growing beyond TikTok and establishing herself as a live entertainer.