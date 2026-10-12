Marvin Kajenza, popularly known as Aidan Da Problem Child, has worked with several Ugandan entertainers, including Mudra D Viral, Winnie Wa Mummy, D Star Hoozambe, Ava Peace and Mimi Kampala.

Marvin Kajenza, popularly known as Aidan Da Problem Child, has worked with several Ugandan entertainers, including Mudra D Viral, Winnie Wa Mummy, D Star Hoozambe, Ava Peace and Mimi Kampala.

Meet Aidan Da Problem Child, the 25-year-old manager behind some of Uganda's music stars

Ugandan talent manager Aidan Da Problem Child, born Marvin Kajenza, is building his career through artist management and music promotion, having worked with Mudra D Viral, Winnie Wa Mummy, D Star Hoozambe, Ava Peace and Mimi Kampala.

Aidan Da Problem Child, whose real name is Marvin Kajenza, is a 25-year-old Ugandan talent manager born on November 15, 2000, in Mulago, Kampala.

Kajenza has worked with Ugandan musicians Mudra D Viral, Winnie Wa Mummy, D Star Hoozambe, Ava Peace and Mimi Kampala through artist management and music promotion.

The talent manager credits his early experience at La Voice Music and his contribution to Winnie Wa Mummy's career among the important milestones in his entertainment journey.

Aidan Da Problem Child advocates for professional artist management, stronger music contracts, intellectual property protection and digital promotion to help Ugandan musicians build sustainable careers.

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Behind some of Uganda's popular music acts is a 25-year-old talent manager who believes building a successful musician requires more than hit songs and stage performances.

Marvin Kajenza, popularly known as Aidan Da Problem Child, has worked with several Ugandan entertainers, including Mudra D Viral, Winnie Wa Mummy, D Star Hoozambe, Ava Peace and Mimi Kampala.

Through artist management, music promotion and brand development, Kajenza is seeking to establish himself among Uganda's influential entertainment managers.

Born on November 15, 2000, in Mulago, Kampala, Kajenza developed an interest in music at a young age. His exposure to Afrobeat and Uganda's entertainment scene inspired him to pursue a career helping musicians develop their talents.

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He began by connecting with people in Kampala's music industry and organising small performances for emerging artists.

His breakthrough came when he met Winnie Wa Mummy during a studio session. Impressed by her talent and stage presence, he signed her to La Voice Music, which also brought D Star Hoozambe onto its roster.

Aidan Da Problem Child

The experience introduced Kajenza to the demands of managing musicians, from organising performances and negotiating deals to promoting songs and building artist identities.

He has since represented Mudra D Viral and Winnie Wa Mummy, while his previous management experience includes working with D Star Hoozambe, Ava Peace and Mimi Kampala.

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Among his notable achievements, Kajenza points to his contribution to Winnie Wa Mummy's career, particularly the success of her song "Money" and her appearance on "Shake It To The Max (Remix)" with Moliy.

For Kajenza, managing musicians goes beyond securing bookings and promoting new releases.

He believes Uganda's entertainment industry needs more structured career planning to help artists build sustainable businesses.

His approach focuses on developing music brands, negotiating contracts, protecting intellectual property and creating income opportunities beyond live performances.

He argues that depending on occasional concerts and hit songs without a long-term strategy can leave musicians struggling to sustain their careers.

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Aidan Da Problem Child

Kajenza also places importance on trust and transparency between artists and their managers. He believes both parties must share a clear vision and understand their responsibilities.

However, his journey has not been without challenges.

Kajenza has spoken about being physically assaulted by a group of attackers, an experience that exposed him to the security risks faced by people working in entertainment.

Despite the incident, he remains committed to developing his career and helping musicians navigate the industry.

He also stresses the importance of research, communication and legal guidance when negotiating contracts and business agreements.

As digital platforms continue to influence Uganda's music industry, Kajenza sees social media as an essential tool for building artist brands.

He believes musicians and managers must understand changing audience preferences and use digital platforms to promote music without losing their creative identities.

For emerging artists, platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram offer opportunities to reach audiences beyond Uganda and develop careers without depending entirely on traditional media.

Kajenza hopes to combine these opportunities with professional management to help musicians build lasting careers.

He also encourages aspiring talent managers to remain humble, develop industry connections and approach entertainment as a business rather than relying on passion alone.

At 25, Aidan Da Problem Child is seeking to strengthen his influence behind the scenes while contributing to the growth of Uganda's entertainment industry.