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Crysto Deejay rocks Captain Morgan Muck Pit Edition of Strictly Soul

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 15:25 - 12 October 2026
Crysto Deejay delivered an electric performance at Mestil Gardens for the Captain Morgan Muck Pit edition of Strictly Soul in Kampala. Read the recap!
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Last Thursday, R&B enthusiasts gathered at Mestil Gardens for the Captain Morgan Muck Pit edition of Strictly Soul.

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Right from the entrance, attendees were welcomed into the dedicated Muck Pit cocktail zone, where expertly crafted rum cocktails set the flavor tone and kickstarted the night.

As revelers strolled into the party tent, the initial instinct was to do what Kampala crowds do best at first: grab a table, settle in, and sip on their drinks. Bamos DJ opened the evening smooth and steady with classic R&B goldies before handing the decks over to main man Akio.

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It took a bit of extra effort to get the crowd off their seats. The energetic host stepped up to urge everyone to leave their tables, and the house lights were dimmed to set the mood. But the real game-changer was Crysto deejay.

He completely commanded the crowd and pulled everyone straight to the front. His masterfully curated set seamlessly blended nostalgia and modern hits, giving the crowd a bit of this and a bit of that.

Pairing throwback Ugandan R&B gems like Blu 3’s Ndi Beera Nawe and Aziz Azion’s Nkumira Omukwano with international anthems like Chris Brown’s Yo (Excuse Me Miss), the party soared with each mix. It was a true testament to how a standout DJ set can transform a chill evening into an electric sing-along party.

With flavorful Captain Morgan cocktails flowing, non-stop R&B bangers, and Crysto the Deejay delivering a show-stopping performance, Strictly Soul once again proved why it remains Kampala's premier R&B link-up.

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