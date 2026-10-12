Nahia 256 sparks TikTok dance challenge with Sheebah's ‘Lord Remix’

Nahia 256 is encouraging fans to showcase their dancing skills through a challenge inspired by Sheebah Karungi's song, "Lord Remix".

Nahia 256 is encouraging fans to showcase their dancing skills through a challenge inspired by Sheebah Karungi's song, "Lord Remix".

Ugandan TikTok dancer Nahia 256, born Winnie Nakyanzi, has launched a dance challenge to Sheebah Karungi and Bentrom's "Dance for the Lord Remix", encouraging fans to showcase their dancing skills and celebrate Ugandan music.

Ugandan TikTok influencer Nahia 256 has shared a dance challenge inspired by Sheebah Karungi and Bentrom's "Dance for the Lord Remix".

The challenge invites TikTok users to recreate Nahia 256's dance moves or develop their own routines to the gospel-inspired song.

Born Winnie Nakyanzi on July 10, 2006, in Nansana, Wakiso district, Nahia 256 began her dancing career with Nansana Dance Kids.

Nahia 256 hopes to use TikTok dance challenges to promote Ugandan music, grow her entertainment career and inspire young girls.

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Ugandan dancer and TikTok content creator Winnie Nakyanzi, popularly known as Nahia 256, is encouraging fans to showcase their dancing skills through a challenge inspired by Sheebah Karungi's song, "Lord Remix".

The 20-year-old entertainer has shared a dance routine on TikTok, inviting fellow dancers and music lovers to recreate her moves or develop their own versions of the challenge.

The video forms part of Nakyanzi's efforts to connect with audiences through dance while drawing attention to Ugandan music.

Through the challenge, Nahia 256 hopes to encourage participation among TikTok users, giving fans an opportunity to express their creativity through different dance styles.

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The challenge also reflects the growing relationship between Ugandan musicians and social media dancers, who use short videos to introduce songs to wider audiences.

For musicians, dance challenges can help attract attention to their releases as users recreate routines and share videos with their followers.

For young entertainers such as Nahia 256, the platform provides opportunities to showcase talent, engage audiences and build a presence in the entertainment industry.

Born on July 10, 2006, in Nansana, Wakiso district, Nakyanzi developed an interest in dance during her childhood.

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She began nurturing her skills with Nansana Dance Kids, where she gained performance experience and developed her confidence as a young entertainer.

Nakyanzi later embraced TikTok as a platform to share her performances, drawing inspiration from Ugandan music and international dance trends.

Her latest challenge to Sheebah's "Lord Remix" adds to her growing collection of dance content as she seeks to establish herself in Uganda's digital entertainment space.

Beyond entertainment, Nahia 256 hopes to inspire young girls to embrace their talents and pursue careers in creative fields.

Nahia 256

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She believes platforms such as TikTok offer aspiring performers opportunities to reach audiences without depending entirely on traditional entertainment channels.

Through the "Lord Remix" challenge, Nakyanzi is inviting other dancers to learn her moves, record their performances and tag her in their videos.

The challenge gives fans an opportunity to join the trend while celebrating Ugandan music and dance.