Marvin Kajenza, popularly known as Aidan Da Problem Child, has ended his professional relationship with singer Winnie Wa Mummy

Marvin Kajenza, popularly known as Aidan Da Problem Child, has ended his professional relationship with singer Winnie Wa Mummy

Aidan Da Problem Child parts ways with singer Winnie Wa Mummy after managing her music career

Ugandan talent manager Aidan Da Problem Child, born Marvin Kajenza, has parted ways with singer Winnie Wa Mummy after managing her music career under La Voice Music and contributing to the promotion of songs including "Money".

Ugandan talent manager Aidan Da Problem Child has ended his professional relationship with singer Winnie Wa Mummy, whom he previously managed under La Voice Music.

Marvin Kajenza began working with Winnie Wa Mummy after meeting her during a studio session and recognising her potential as an emerging musician.

Their partnership included the promotion of Winnie's song "Money" and her involvement in "Shake It To The Max (Remix)" with Moliy.

The reason for the separation remains unclear, while Aidan Da Problem Child continues his career in artist management, having worked with Mudra D Viral, D Star Hoozambe, Ava Peace and Mimi Kampala.

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Ugandan talent manager Marvin Kajenza, popularly known as Aidan Da Problem Child, has ended his professional relationship with singer Winnie Wa Mummy, bringing to a close a partnership that helped shape her music career.

The separation marks the end of Kajenza's role as the singer's manager, having worked with her on music promotion, career development and brand building.

The two began working together after meeting during a studio session, where Kajenza recognised Winnie's musical potential and expressed interest in managing her career.

He later signed her under La Voice Music, a music label that also worked with rising Ugandan entertainer D Star Hoozambe.

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During their association, Kajenza supported Winnie Wa Mummy's efforts to establish herself in Uganda's entertainment industry.

Among the notable moments of their working relationship was the success of her song "Money" and her appearance on "Shake It To The Max (Remix)" alongside Moliy.

Kajenza has previously cited these achievements among the highlights of his experience managing the singer.

However, the two have now gone their separate ways, leaving Winnie Wa Mummy to pursue the next phase of her career without Kajenza as her manager.

Ugandan talent manager Marvin Kajenza, popularly known as Aidan Da Problem Child, has ended his professional relationship with singer Winnie Wa Mummy, bringing to a close a partnership that helped shape her music career.

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The circumstances surrounding the separation remain unclear, with no specific reason provided for the decision.

It is also not clear whether Winnie Wa Mummy has appointed a new manager.

Born on November 15, 2000, in Mulago, Kampala, Kajenza has built his career around identifying emerging musicians and helping them develop their brands.

Besides Winnie Wa Mummy, he has worked with several Ugandan entertainers, including Mudra D Viral, D Star Hoozambe, Ava Peace and Mimi Kampala.

His work in the entertainment industry has involved organising performances, promoting music, negotiating business opportunities and helping artists build their public profiles.

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Kajenza has previously expressed concern about the tendency of some Ugandan musicians to depend on hit songs and occasional performances without establishing long-term career plans.

He believes professional artist management should focus on building sustainable music businesses through strategic planning, contracts, intellectual property protection and diverse income sources.

The end of his partnership with Winnie Wa Mummy comes as he continues pursuing opportunities in artist management and music promotion.

For Winnie Wa Mummy, the separation signals a change in the team behind her career as she seeks to maintain her presence in Uganda's music industry.

Although their professional relationship has ended, the projects they worked on remain part of their respective career histories.