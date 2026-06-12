'Yall pedos' - Abba Marcus's girlfriend blasts viewers after private videos leak

Angel criticised people sharing and watching leaked private videos as debate grows over privacy, consent and accountability online.

Angel condemned people sharing and viewing private videos linked to her and Abba Marcus.

The videos were reportedly downloaded from OnlyFans and circulated online on June 11, 2026.

Lala256 urged authorities to target people who leak intimate content rather than those featured in it.

The incidents have renewed debate about privacy, consent and cyber harassment in Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abba Marcus's girlfriend, Angel, has lashed out at people watching their OnlyFans content after private videos linked to the couple surfaced online.

In an Instagram Story, Angel wrote: "yall too busy promoting our videos but not his music... u old ppl watching 2 20 year olds is weird enough. watching that person grow up is different but watching them like this for fun is even weirder. i think most of yall are pedos..."

The videos were reportedly downloaded from the subscription platform and shared online on June 11, 2026.

The recordings appear to have been made some time ago, as Angel does not appear pregnant in them. She recently said she is more than six months pregnant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leak follows similar incidents involving Kisitu Kirabo, Chicken Chicken and Shani Lips.

Lala256, whose private videos also circulated online on June 11, criticised law enforcement authorities. She argued that investigators should focus on people who leak such content rather than those featured in it.

Kirabo Kisitu

Speaking about the controversy, Lala questioned what she described as a lack of action against those responsible for distributing private material online.

According to the social media personality, authorities should prioritise identifying and prosecuting individuals who unlawfully release intimate content without consent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lala also defended the existence of private recordings between consenting adults. She said people often do things during romantic relationships that are never intended for public consumption.

The incidents come amid a growing number of online privacy controversies involving Ugandan celebrities and social media personalities.

In recent days, socialite Kisitu Kirabo has faced public scrutiny after private photos and videos allegedly linked to her circulated online. Singer Ava Peace also publicly denied claims that she appeared in viral videos shared on WhatsApp groups.

Among those who commented on the issue was socialite Doreen Kabareebe, who condemned the growing trend of creating and sharing intimate content.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I condemn this behavior. Young ladies should start respecting themselves. No principled woman will send nudes to a man in the name of love,” Kabareebe said.

Doreen Kabareebe

She argued that men who genuinely love and respect their partners should not ask for intimate images.

“A man who loves and values you will never ask for nudes even when horny,” she said.

Kabareebe urged women to be more cautious in their relationships and avoid creating intimate recordings.

“Focus on dating decent, God-fearing men and also know who you are as a woman. A reasonable woman never goes around recording themselves naked. Stop it guys, this is getting out of hand,” she added.

The controversy has reignited debate about privacy, cyber harassment and the responsibilities of social media users in an era where personal content can spread online within minutes.

Digital rights advocates have repeatedly warned that the non-consensual distribution of private content can cause serious emotional, psychological and reputational harm. They have called for stronger enforcement against those who leak and circulate such material.