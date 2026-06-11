Pretty Amiirah: The six-year-old Ugandan shinning across music, film and fashion

The young Ugandan artist started singing at the age of three and later released her first song, Mummy.

At just six years old, Pretty Amiirah has built a creative career that stretches across music, fashion, film and literature.

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The young Ugandan artist started singing at the age of three and later released her first song, Mummy.

Since then, she has recorded more than 10 songs, steadily developing her talent and winning admirers with her confidence and versatility.

Her achievements have also attracted recognition beyond Uganda. Amiirah has received more than 12 awards in different creative fields and countries.

Pretty Amiirah

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Her recent honours include the Youngest International Artist award at the Media Waves Talent event in Dubai.

Music, however, represents only one part of her growing career. Amiirah is also a model, actress and author.

She was crowned Toto Inclusive Queen at the East Africa Kids Fashion Runway and later secured the Toto Miss Pearl of Africa International Little Miss Pearl of Africa title.

Her acting journey started even earlier. At the age of two, she appeared in the film Price of a Woman, introducing her to the entertainment industry before she began recording music.

Pretty Amiirah

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Amiirah has also ventured into literature with the launch of her book, Best Friends Myra and Mimi. The project reflects her interest in storytelling and her desire to inspire other children through relatable characters.

Her expanding public profile has earned her ambassadorial roles with Tictime Junior School in Senge, Wakiso, and Atis Biscuits. She is also promoted as Uganda’s youngest artist.

Amiirah is now turning attention to her latest song, Kampala Nga Enyize Nze.

The new release adds another chapter to the story of a child whose creativity continues to cross boundaries.