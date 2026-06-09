Chicken Chicken in fresh private video leak; Kisitu, Shan Lips break silence

Chicken Chicken has become the latest Ugandan internet personality caught up in a private video leak, as concerns grow over the non-consensual sharing of intimate content online.

Chicken Chicken is the latest internet personality to be caught up in a private video leak, following similar incidents involving socialite Kirabo Kisitu and TikToker Shan Lips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video shared online allegedly shows Chicken Chicken in an intimate encounter, performing oral on a woman whose face is not visible.

Chicken Chicken has previously faced similar private content leaks.

Kisitu and Lips also recently had private videos and images circulated online.

Shan Lips later said she had recorded the videos and kept them for revenge purposes against her then-boyfriend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She claimed she was unhappy in the relationship and later shared intimate recordings involving another partner, intending to hurt her former boyfriend in the future.

Kirabo Kisitu has since apologised following the circulation of her private images and videos online.

In a statement released on Monday night, Kisitu expressed regret over the incident and the impact it has had on those close to her.

She said the content had been created and shared privately and was never intended for public consumption.

"To everyone who has seen or been affected by the recent unauthorized release of my private images, I am deeply sorry," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kisitu acknowledged the distress caused by the leak and apologised to her family, friends and others who may have been affected.

"These photos were taken and shared in confidence and were never meant for public view. Their leak without my consent has caused hurt, embarrassment, and distress—not only to me but also to my family, friends, and anyone who has been exposed to them," she said.

The incident adds to a growing list of Ugandan celebrities and public figures whose private content has been exposed online. They include socialite and singer Martha Kay, socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa, socialite Zari Hassan and media personality Anita Fabiola, among others who have faced privacy-related controversies at different times.

Digital rights advocates have repeatedly warned that sharing intimate images without consent can expose victims to humiliation, psychological distress and reputational harm.

Ugandan law provides protections against cyber harassment, offensive communication and the non-consensual distribution of intimate material.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Experts advise people to avoid storing or sharing highly sensitive content electronically, strengthen privacy settings on their devices and social media accounts, and report unauthorised sharing of private material to authorities.