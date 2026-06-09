Kirabo Kisitu apologises over leaked private videos

Kirabo Kisitu has apologised following the online circulation of her private content and says she is working with authorities to stop its further distribution.

Social media personality and content creator Kirabo Kisitu has apologised following the circulation of her private images and videos online.

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In a statement released on Monday night, Kisitu expressed regret over the incident and the impact it has had on those close to her.

She said the content had been created and shared privately and was never intended for public consumption.

"To everyone who has seen or been affected by the recent unauthorized release of my private images, I am deeply sorry," she said.

Kirabo Kisitu

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Kisitu acknowledged the distress caused by the leak and apologised to her family, friends and others who may have been affected.

"These photos were taken and shared in confidence and were never meant for public view. Their leak without my consent has caused hurt, embarrassment, and distress—not only to me but also to my family, friends, and anyone who has been exposed to them," she said.

Kirabo Kisitu

Below is her full statement

To everyone who has seen or been affected by the recent unauthorized release of my private images,

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I am deeply sorry.

These photos were taken and shared in confidence and were never meant for public view. Their leak without my consent has caused hurt, embarrassment, and distress—not only to me but also to my family, friends, and anyone who has been exposed to them. I take full responsibility for the fact that they exist, and I regret any pain or discomfort this situation has brought to others.

This was a profound invasion of my privacy. Non-consensual sharing of intimate images is never acceptable, and I am working with the appropriate authorities to address the matter and prevent further distribution.

I kindly ask that people stop sharing or viewing these images out of respect for my privacy and basic human decency.

I’m focusing on my well-being right now and on moving forward from this.

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