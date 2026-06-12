Kabanda opens up on impregnating Among’s maids, F9s in UCE

Daudi Kabanda dismissed allegations that he impregnated Anita Among’s maids and admitted that he performed poorly in his UCE examinations before improving at A-Level.

Kabanda dismissed claims that he impregnated maids who worked for Anita Among.

He said the women would have come forward with children if the allegations were true.

He admitted scoring several F9s at O-Level and blamed it on missing classes while working at a radio station.

He said he later scored 14 points at A-Level and briefly attended Makerere University before dropping out.

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Kasambya County Member of Parliament Daudi Kabanda has used his latest interview to clarify some of the issues that have generated public interest.

One of the most persistent allegations is that he impregnated maids who worked for former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

The allegation recently resurfaced after it was raised by junior Local Government Minister Justine Nameere.

Appearing on The Direct Shot on YouTube, Kabanda wondered: “how come they never give birth?”

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Kabanda, who is also the General Secretary of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), said that if the allegations were true, the women would have already come out with the children.

Another issue he addressed was his academic record.

The matter recently resurfaced after Presidential Assistant on Service Delivery Yiga Kisakyamukama posted Kabanda’s secondary school results on TikTok.

Kabanda said he is not angry with Yiga for doing what he did because he regards him as a son and was the one who brought him into the limelight.

He acknowledged that his O-Level performance was poor. He said he scored several F9s and performed well only in English and Agriculture.

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Kabanda said he registered for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations but rarely attended classes because he was working at a radio station, which kept him busy.

He, however, noted that he put in more effort at A-Level and scored 14 points in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations.

Kabanda said he later enrolled for an undergraduate degree at Makerere University but dropped out because he was heavily involved in politics.

He also revealed that he was once sent out of class by Prof Fred Tanga Odoi, who now chairs the Electoral Commission of NRM.