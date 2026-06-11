Miss Tourism Uganda secures EgyptAir deal to boost global visibility

The partnership, announced on Tuesday, is expected to raise the international profile of the Miss Tourism Uganda pageant while promoting travel, culture and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Miss Tourism Uganda has partnered with EgyptAir in a new initiative aimed at promoting tourism and strengthening cultural ties between Uganda and Egypt.

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The partnership, announced on Tuesday, is expected to raise the international profile of the Miss Tourism Uganda pageant while promoting travel, culture and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Under the agreement, EgyptAir will provide air tickets to winners of the 2026 and 2027 Miss Tourism Uganda competitions. The tickets will enable the winners to take part in international tourism promotion activities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the pageant’s relationship manager said the partnership reflects the need for international alliances to expand Uganda’s tourism reach and showcase its cultural heritage to wider audiences.

EgyptAir country manager Kamal Ahmed said the partnership could increase passenger traffic between Kampala and Cairo. He said it could also support expanded flight schedules in future.

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Ahmed added that the initiative will create opportunities for young people through exposure, cultural exchange and skills development.

Through the collaboration, reigning Miss Tourism Uganda Nachap and Man of Tourism Amuriat recently joined officials at the Ugandan Embassy in Cairo to promote Ugandan coffee and tea during an expo.

The event, supported by Gen Angina, aimed to build lasting links with Egypt’s business community.

Preparations are also underway for the Miss Tourism Uganda 2026 grand finale, scheduled for September 4 at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

This year’s edition will run under the theme “AI, Tourism and Culture,” focusing on how technology can support cultural promotion and tourism development.

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