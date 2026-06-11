Rock Boom rewards first Toyota Noah winner in Kampala

Rock Boom has handed over the first Toyota Noah in its Boom Kyakala Season 3 promotion, with more prizes still available to consumers across Uganda.

Rock Boom has handed over the first Toyota Noah in its ongoing Boom Kyakala Season 3 promotion.

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The vehicle went to Hanifa Nampijja during a handover ceremony held in Kampala on June 11, 2026.

The company said the campaign, running under the theme “Double Energy, More Wins”, allows customers to win prizes by buying Rock Boom or Silverback Energy Drink and checking under the bottle cap.

Prizes include cash, smartphones, bicycles, motorcycles, televisions and Toyota Noah vehicles.

Rock Boom Marketing Manager Samuel Hooper said the first car handover showed that the campaign was delivering on its promise.

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“Today is a special day because we are celebrating one of our biggest winners so far. The beauty of Boom Kyakala is its simplicity, buy a Rock Boom or Silverback, check under the cap and what you see is what you win. We are excited to hand over the first Toyota Noah, but this is only the beginning. More cars and thousands of prizes are still waiting to be won by consumers across Uganda,” Hooper said.

The company said thousands of consumers have already won prizes since the promotion started.

It added that more cars, motorcycles, bicycles, smartphones, cash prizes, free drinks and branded items remain available.