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ABBA Marcus, girlfriend’s private videos leak

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:10 - 11 June 2026
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ABBA Marcus and girlfriend Angel
Leaked private videos reportedly showing ABBA Marcus and his pregnant girlfriend Angel have surfaced online, with the source of the footage yet to be established.
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ABBA Marcus and his pregnant girlfriend, Angel, have emerged in leaked private videos circulating online.

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The two appear together in the videos, although the source of the footage remains unknown.

Angel recently shared a video indicating that she is close to giving birth.

More details will follow as they become available.

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