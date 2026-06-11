ABBA Marcus, girlfriend’s private videos leak

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Leaked private videos reportedly showing ABBA Marcus and his pregnant girlfriend Angel have surfaced online, with the source of the footage yet to be established.

ABBA Marcus and his pregnant girlfriend, Angel, have emerged in leaked private videos circulating online.

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The two appear together in the videos, although the source of the footage remains unknown.

Angel recently shared a video indicating that she is close to giving birth.