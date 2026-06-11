Juliana, Myko Ouma set for magical Sonic Soirée at Guvnor

Organisers say the show will offer a mix of live instrumentation, soulful vocals and premium entertainment in a refined setting.

Juliana Kanyomozi will headline an intimate live music experience dubbed Sonic Soirée at Guvnor on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will start at 9pm and will feature the All Star Band, led by renowned guitarist Myko Ouma.

Organisers say the show will offer a mix of live instrumentation, soulful vocals and premium entertainment in a refined setting.

Juliana is expected to perform some of her best-known songs in an unplugged-style format. The setup will give fans a closer feel of her music, from ballads to crowd favourites that have shaped Uganda’s music scene.

Myko Ouma’s involvement adds a strong live music touch to the show. He is known for polished guitar arrangements and premium live productions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Backed by the All Star Band, the night is expected to appeal to fans who prefer mature entertainment and authentic sound.

Unlike the usual high-energy concert setups, Sonic Soirée is designed as a sophisticated night out, with live music as the main focus.

Guvnor is expected to offer an elegant ambience, quality sound and an up-close experience with one of Uganda’s most celebrated female artists.

Ordinary access is Shs50,000, while a table of five goes for Shs450,000.

Reservations are ongoing through the official event contacts.

Advertisement

Advertisement