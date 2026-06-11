Advertisement

Juliana, Myko Ouma set for magical Sonic Soirée at Guvnor

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 18:12 - 11 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Myko Ouma with Juliana Kanyomozi
Organisers say the show will offer a mix of live instrumentation, soulful vocals and premium entertainment in a refined setting.
Advertisement

Juliana Kanyomozi will headline an intimate live music experience dubbed Sonic Soirée at Guvnor on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Advertisement

The event will start at 9pm and will feature the All Star Band, led by renowned guitarist Myko Ouma.

Organisers say the show will offer a mix of live instrumentation, soulful vocals and premium entertainment in a refined setting.

Juliana is expected to perform some of her best-known songs in an unplugged-style format. The setup will give fans a closer feel of her music, from ballads to crowd favourites that have shaped Uganda’s music scene.

Myko Ouma’s involvement adds a strong live music touch to the show. He is known for polished guitar arrangements and premium live productions.

Advertisement

Backed by the All Star Band, the night is expected to appeal to fans who prefer mature entertainment and authentic sound.

Unlike the usual high-energy concert setups, Sonic Soirée is designed as a sophisticated night out, with live music as the main focus.

Guvnor is expected to offer an elegant ambience, quality sound and an up-close experience with one of Uganda’s most celebrated female artists.

Ordinary access is Shs50,000, while a table of five goes for Shs450,000.

Reservations are ongoing through the official event contacts.

Advertisement

With Juliana’s live performance record and Myko Ouma’s musicianship, Sonic Soirée is expected to be one of the notable entertainment events on Kampala’s June calendar.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Pretty Amiirah: The six-year-old Ugandan shinning across music, film and fashion
Entertainment
11.06.2026
Pretty Amiirah: The six-year-old Ugandan shinning across music, film and fashion
Miss Tourism Uganda secures EgyptAir deal to boost global visibility
Lifestyle
11.06.2026
Miss Tourism Uganda secures EgyptAir deal to boost global visibility
Juliana, Myko Ouma set for magical Sonic Soirée at Guvnor
Entertainment
11.06.2026
Juliana, Myko Ouma set for magical Sonic Soirée at Guvnor
I appointed cantankerous Balaam, quarrelsome Nameere to Local Government ministry for a reason – Museveni
News
11.06.2026
I appointed cantankerous Balaam, quarrelsome Nameere to Local Government ministry for a reason – Museveni
Rock Boom rewards first Toyota Noah winner in Kampala
News
11.06.2026
Rock Boom rewards first Toyota Noah winner in Kampala
Full list of products: government slaps hefty taxes on alcohol, fuel, cement, paint
News
11.06.2026
Full list of products: government slaps hefty taxes on alcohol, fuel, cement, paint