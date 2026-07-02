Why your business never grows: Stop spending your capital like pocket money

For many self-employed people, all income goes into one mobile money account

For many self-employed people, all income goes into one mobile money account

For many self-employed people, all income goes into one mobile money account. The same account pays for transport, lunch, school fees, rent and business stock. At the end of the month, they cannot tell whether the business made a profit or simply survived.

Many young Ugandans work for themselves. They run small shops, sell clothes online, braid hair, repair phones, operate boda bodas or prepare food for sale. They work hard, but many still struggle to grow their businesses.

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One common mistake is failing to separate personal money from business money.

For many self-employed people, all income goes into one mobile money account. The same account pays for transport, lunch, school fees, rent and business stock. At the end of the month, they cannot tell whether the business made a profit or simply survived.

Financial experts at BrighterMonday Uganda say this habit quietly destroys many promising businesses. If you treat your business money as personal cash, you slowly eat into the capital needed to keep the business alive.

Imagine a fruit seller who starts the week with Shs300,000 to buy stock. During the week, they withdraw Shs20,000 for transport, Shs15,000 for lunch, Shs30,000 for a family emergency and Shs10,000 for airtime. None of those expenses is recorded. By the time they return to the market, they have less money to buy fruit. Sales drop, profits shrink and they wonder why the business is not growing.

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The first step is to know how much money belongs to the business. Even if you use one mobile money account, keep a simple record of every business sale and every personal withdrawal. Better still, dedicate one mobile money wallet or bank account to the business and another to your personal spending.

Another useful habit is to pay yourself a fixed amount. Instead of taking money whenever you need it, decide on a weekly or monthly amount that you can afford. That way, the business keeps enough capital to operate while you still meet your personal needs.

Experts at BrighterMonday Uganda also encourage young entrepreneurs to separate profit from capital. Capital is the money that keeps the business running. Profit is what remains after replacing stock and paying business costs. Spending capital instead of profit makes growth almost impossible.

Keeping records also matters. You do not need expensive accounting software. A notebook or your phone's notes app can help you track daily sales, expenses and profits. Knowing your numbers makes it easier to spot problems before they become serious.

Many businesses fail because owners believe they are making money when they are only spending it. Financial discipline helps you understand the true health of your business and gives you confidence when making decisions.

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Good financial habits are just as important as finding customers. A business that protects its capital has a better chance of growing, creating jobs and surviving difficult times.

Connect with Brighter Monday and win airtime

If you want to build stronger financial and career skills, BrighterMonday Uganda offers free learning through its WhatsApp channel.

Complete your first course and you can receive up to UGX 1,400 airtime. The lessons take just 15 to 25 minutes, and airtime is sent within 24 hours after successful completion.

To qualify, click this link

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Send the message PulseUG, choose a course, complete the short video lessons and quiz, then receive your score. If you pass, you can also add a certificate to your BrighterMonday profile.

The airtime reward is available once only for your first course and is limited to one reward per WhatsApp number. The offer is available to MTN, Airtel and Lyca Mobile users.