The corporation has also noted that fuel shortages at Stabex, which supply diesel for the generation of backup power, have further hampered efforts to restore water supply.

The corporation has also noted that fuel shortages at Stabex, which supply diesel for the generation of backup power, have further hampered efforts to restore water supply.

Water supply interrupted in these upcountry towns due to power, fuel shortage

Water supply in Lira and Soroti regions has been interrupted due to power outages by UEDCL, with efforts underway to restore service while customers are urged to use water sparingly.

Residents of Lira and Soroti regions are currently experiencing water supply interruptions following power outages in both areas.

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The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has confirmed that the disruptions are primarily due to power failures by the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

NWSC Lira regrets the inconvenience and informed the public that towns including Lira city, Dokolo, Amach Branch, and the surrounding areas are affected.

The corporation has also noted that fuel shortages at Stabex fuel stations, which supply diesel for the generation of backup power, have further hampered efforts to restore water supply.

“All is being done to restore water supply in the shortest time possible,” NWSC Lira stated, urging customers to use the available water sparingly during the downtime.

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The corporation expressed regret over the situation and apologised for the disruption.

Similarly, Soroti city and surrounding areas, including Serere, Amuria, Kaberamaido, and Kalaki, are facing interruptions due to a power outage that has impacted water production.

NWSC is working closely with UEDCL to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible. Customers in these areas have also been advised to conserve water during this period.