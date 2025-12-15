Advertisement

Vote and go home - Gen Muhoozi warns voters

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Chief of Defence Forces Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi has warned voters against contravening  Electoral Commission guidelines ahead of the 2026 general elections. 
Advertisement

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi has warned voters against contravening  Electoral Commission guidelines ahead of the 2026 general elections. 

Advertisement

While speaking at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala, December 15,  at the pipping ceremony of promoted senior officers, Gen Muhoozi warned against electoral violence and urged voters not to hang around polling stations after casting their votes. 

“We strongly urge all political actors during this electoral season to abide by the Electoral Commission guidelines and cooperate fully with security forces for the safety of all. We appeal to citizens to cast their votes peacefully and go home, not hang around polling stations, “ he said before adding. 

“Those who try to cause trouble, as I've heard, some people proclaim, will be dealt with swiftly and with all the tools at our disposal and in accordance with the law.”

He reassured the public that there will be sufficient scrutiny to ensure that the election process is transparent and credible. 

Advertisement

“There’ll be enough scrutiny (agents, media, observers) to ensure the election process is transparent, and credible,” he added. 

Gen Muhoozi’s statements echo Electoral Commission guidelines for the 2026 general elections as voters are urged to cast their mandate and leave polling stations. On the other hand, the opposition has been urging their supporters to ‘guard their votes’ after voting. 

Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Speaking about the UPDF headquarters, Gen Muhoozi expressed relief and pride  that they will be moving to a modern building next year. 

Advertisement

“We are going to have a very beautiful defence headquarters. Enough of this small embarrassment here (Ministry Buildings), this cannot be the headquarters of UPDF. So we are moving to those beautiful buildings you see coming up in 2026,” he said. 

At the pipping ceremony, he decorated Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba - Chief of Joint Staff,Maj Gen James Kinalwa, now serving in the Joint Staff Human Resource Management, Gen William Bainomugisha and Maj Gen Sande Kalachi, Commander Armoured Division, among others. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Sheilah Gashumba is like a dummy to me - Katrina Nilzero speaks of fall-out 
Entertainment
15.12.2025
Sheilah Gashumba is like a dummy to me - Katrina Nilzero speaks of fall-out 
Vote and go home - Gen Muhoozi warns voters
News
15.12.2025
Vote and go home - Gen Muhoozi warns voters
East Africa cities set for historic synchronised New Year’s countdown
Lifestyle
15.12.2025
East Africa cities set for historic synchronised New Year’s countdown
Do not post your Christmas travels online – Police warns
News
15.12.2025
Do not post your Christmas travels online – Police warns
Police hunt Kisaasi shamba boy for kidnapping boss’ son 
News
15.12.2025
Police hunt Kisaasi shamba boy for kidnapping boss’ son 
Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira: UPDF confirms Masaka  priest under arrest for subversion 
News
15.12.2025
Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira: UPDF confirms Masaka  priest under arrest for subversion 