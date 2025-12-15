Vote and go home - Gen Muhoozi warns voters

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi has warned voters against contravening Electoral Commission guidelines ahead of the 2026 general elections.

While speaking at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala, December 15, at the pipping ceremony of promoted senior officers, Gen Muhoozi warned against electoral violence and urged voters not to hang around polling stations after casting their votes.

“We strongly urge all political actors during this electoral season to abide by the Electoral Commission guidelines and cooperate fully with security forces for the safety of all. We appeal to citizens to cast their votes peacefully and go home, not hang around polling stations, “ he said before adding.

“Those who try to cause trouble, as I've heard, some people proclaim, will be dealt with swiftly and with all the tools at our disposal and in accordance with the law.”

He reassured the public that there will be sufficient scrutiny to ensure that the election process is transparent and credible.

“There’ll be enough scrutiny (agents, media, observers) to ensure the election process is transparent, and credible,” he added.

Gen Muhoozi’s statements echo Electoral Commission guidelines for the 2026 general elections as voters are urged to cast their mandate and leave polling stations. On the other hand, the opposition has been urging their supporters to ‘guard their votes’ after voting.

Speaking about the UPDF headquarters, Gen Muhoozi expressed relief and pride that they will be moving to a modern building next year.

“We are going to have a very beautiful defence headquarters. Enough of this small embarrassment here (Ministry Buildings), this cannot be the headquarters of UPDF. So we are moving to those beautiful buildings you see coming up in 2026,” he said.