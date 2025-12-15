Sheilah Gashumba is like a dummy to me - Katrina Nilzero speaks of fall-out

Popular Kampala socialite Uwamahoro Katrina aka Nilzero has described her former partner in crime, and bestie-of-sorts, Sheilah Gashumba with whom they painted Kampala red, a dummy.

Yes, a dummy!

While speaking in an interview about her relationship with former television host Gashumba, Katrina stated that she outgrew the relationship and has moved on from their heydays as close friends.

“I see Sheilah Gashumba like a dummy, she means nothing to me,” she said before adding.

“If a man can die and you move on, how about someone you just met in Kampala? It is not a must that you stay close with someone."

Katrina added that she has since invested in her own personal development and recently acquired a house and also started her own fashion store.

“I bought a house a few months ago and have now launched my own fashion store called Katrina Fashion Finds so I need nothing from Sheila,” she explained.

“Yes, we were close, but people outgrow each other.”

When asked when they last had a conversion , she revealed that she could not recall whether it was two or three years ago revealing that the proverbial water has since flown under the bridge.

“When did I last talk to her? Maybe two or three years ago. I have never had a problem with her. I do not wish her anything bad. I am okay.”

Katrina further stressed that she is not competing with Sheilah but rather focusing on her own initiatives while stating that some of the things she is doing like a fashion store, was an idea Sheilah had supported her to do in the past.

The fall-out between the two socialites has in the past been linked to a rumoured love triangle gone sour but Katrina has since denied the allegations.

