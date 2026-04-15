Video: Journalist severely injured by van carrying murder suspect Christopher Okello

Videos shared online showed the Prisons van reversing down a steep ramp near the mobile court venue moments before it appeared to lose braking power and speed downhill into journalists who were recording the session.

A journalist was seriously injured on Wednesday morning after a Uganda Prisons Service vehicle carrying murder suspect Christopher Okello Onyum lost control and rammed into members of the media at the Ggaba Community Church Grounds during the second day of a mobile High Court session.

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The injured journalist was identified as Ronald Mulwana. He was rushed to hospital for treatment shortly after the incident. Other journalists at the scene narrowly escaped harm.

The vehicle was transporting Okello, the prime suspect in the killing of four toddlers in Ggaba, for the ongoing court proceedings when the incident happened.

Videos shared online showed the Prisons van reversing down a steep ramp near the mobile court venue moments before it appeared to lose braking power and speed downhill into journalists who were recording the session.

In the footage, several reporters are seen scrambling out of the vehicle’s path, while Mulwana is later carried away from the scene by people who rushed to help.

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The incident caused panic at the church grounds, where journalists, court officials and members of the public had gathered to follow the high-profile proceedings. Witnesses said the van appeared to develop brake failure as it moved in reverse before crashing into the media area.

By Tuesday morning, neither the Uganda Prisons Service nor the Police had issued an official statement on the crash, the condition of the injured journalist or the circumstances that led to the reported brake failure.