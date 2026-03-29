Advertisement

Viana Indi becomes latest addition to NRG Radio Uganda

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 21:03 - 29 March 2026
Viana Indi
At NRG Radio Uganda, Viana Indi will feature on the “NRG Circle” show, airing from Monday to Thursday between 7:00pm and 11:00pm. 
Advertisement

Ugandan media personality Viana Indi has joined NRG Radio Uganda, marking her latest move in the country’s fast-growing youth-driven media space.

Advertisement

Her arrival adds to a roster of presenters and DJs who have built strong followings on the station. Known for its focus on youth culture, music, and entertainment, the station continues to attract personalities seeking wider reach and engagement with younger audiences.

Viana Indi

A familiar voice in media

Viana Indi is not new to the industry. Over the years, she has worked across both television and radio, steadily building a reputation as a confident and relatable presenter.

Advertisement

Besides broadcasting, she has remained active as a brand influencer, event host, and club MC. This mix of on-air and off-air presence has helped her grow a loyal audience that extends beyond traditional media platforms.

Her style, often described as natural and conversational, has made her a recognisable voice among young listeners.

Viana Indi

Joining the NRG Circle

At NRG Radio Uganda, Viana Indi will feature on the “NRG Circle” show, airing from Monday to Thursday between 7:00pm and 11:00pm. 

Advertisement

She will co-host alongside established presenters, contributing to a programme known for its mix of entertainment, trending topics, and youth-focused discussions.

The show is one of the station’s flagship segments, blending music, lifestyle conversations, and interactive engagement with listeners.

Viana Indi

Expanding reach across Africa

Her move also places her within NRG Radio’s broader network under Live-54, a Pan-African creative ecosystem that connects radio, music, events, and digital content across multiple countries.

Advertisement

NRG Radio Uganda continues to adopt an audio-visual broadcasting approach on 106.5FM, combining traditional radio with digital and visual content to reach audiences both locally and beyond.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Viana Indi becomes latest addition to NRG Radio Uganda
Entertainment
29.03.2026
Viana Indi becomes latest addition to NRG Radio Uganda
Don’t throw it away: Simple ways you can turn avocado peels into useful products 
Lifestyle
29.03.2026
Don’t throw it away: Simple ways you can turn avocado peels into useful products 
Pallisa MP convicted on fraud charges
News
29.03.2026
Pallisa MP convicted on fraud charges
Relief as Najjera–Kira road nears completion
News
29.03.2026
Relief as Najjera–Kira road nears completion
Uganda kicks off years-long advertisement on Italian public buses
News
29.03.2026
Uganda kicks off years-long advertisement on Italian public buses
Police cancels Mbarara City Marathon; organiser arrested
Sports
28.03.2026
Police cancels Mbarara City Marathon; organiser arrested