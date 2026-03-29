Viana Indi becomes latest addition to NRG Radio Uganda

At NRG Radio Uganda, Viana Indi will feature on the “NRG Circle” show, airing from Monday to Thursday between 7:00pm and 11:00pm.

Ugandan media personality Viana Indi has joined NRG Radio Uganda, marking her latest move in the country’s fast-growing youth-driven media space.

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Her arrival adds to a roster of presenters and DJs who have built strong followings on the station. Known for its focus on youth culture, music, and entertainment, the station continues to attract personalities seeking wider reach and engagement with younger audiences.

Viana Indi

A familiar voice in media

Viana Indi is not new to the industry. Over the years, she has worked across both television and radio, steadily building a reputation as a confident and relatable presenter.

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Besides broadcasting, she has remained active as a brand influencer, event host, and club MC. This mix of on-air and off-air presence has helped her grow a loyal audience that extends beyond traditional media platforms.

Her style, often described as natural and conversational, has made her a recognisable voice among young listeners.

Viana Indi

Joining the NRG Circle

At NRG Radio Uganda, Viana Indi will feature on the “NRG Circle” show, airing from Monday to Thursday between 7:00pm and 11:00pm.

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She will co-host alongside established presenters, contributing to a programme known for its mix of entertainment, trending topics, and youth-focused discussions.

The show is one of the station’s flagship segments, blending music, lifestyle conversations, and interactive engagement with listeners.

Viana Indi

Expanding reach across Africa

Her move also places her within NRG Radio’s broader network under Live-54, a Pan-African creative ecosystem that connects radio, music, events, and digital content across multiple countries.

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