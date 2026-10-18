Advertisement

Activist Vanessa Nakate lands African Union envoy job

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:28 - 18 October 2026
Venessa Nakate
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate has been appointed African Union Special Envoy for Youth by AU Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.
Advertisement

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate has been appointed Special Envoy for Youth by African Union Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Advertisement

The appointment adds another major continental role to a career built around climate justice and youth advocacy.

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, welcomed the appointment, saying Nakate’s climate work had earned recognition beyond Uganda.

The Chairperson’s youth envoy role is intended to strengthen the participation of young Africans in the work and priorities of the continental body. The AU has in recent weeks highlighted youth engagement as part of the chairperson’s agenda. 

Nakate’s appointment places her closer to the centre of continental policy discussions involving young people at a time when Africa has one of the world’s youngest populations.

Advertisement

Her new role follows years of international recognition.

Nakate began climate activism in Kampala in January 2019, inspired by the global school strike movement. She later founded the Rise Up Movement to amplify African voices in climate discussions. UNICEF says she has also promoted projects that install solar panels in rural Ugandan schools.

Vanessa Nakate

Her profile grew sharply in 2020 after she was cropped out of a photograph featuring climate activist Greta Thunberg and other young campaigners at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 

Nakate criticised the incident as an example of African voices being erased from global climate discussions.

Advertisement

In September 2022, UNICEF appointed her a Global Goodwill Ambassador in recognition of her climate advocacy.

The role gave her a platform to campaign for children and communities facing the effects of climate change, including drought, hunger and loss of access to education and health services.

At the time of her appointment, Nakate said one of her priorities would be to bring the voices of children and marginalised communities into spaces where major decisions are made. �

She has since represented UNICEF at international events and continued advocating for climate justice, especially for African communities that contribute relatively little to global emissions but face severe climate impacts.

Nakate has also addressed world leaders at global climate conferences, including COP25 and COP26, and appeared on the cover of TIME magazine in 2021. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Police speak out on killing of Kisoro businessman and wife
News
18.10.2026
Police speak out on killing of Kisoro businessman and wife
Kisoro businessman Africano Nteziyaremye, wife shot dead at home
News
18.10.2026
Kisoro businessman Africano Nteziyaremye, wife shot dead at home
Activist Vanessa Nakate lands African Union envoy job
News
18.10.2026
Activist Vanessa Nakate lands African Union envoy job
Even the Pope is guarded: Bishop Kiganda defends pastors’ military guards
News
18.10.2026
Even the Pope is guarded: Bishop Kiganda defends pastors’ military guards
300 Ugandan youths stranded on road in Tanzania after Pan-African trip
News
18.10.2026
300 Ugandan youths stranded on road in Tanzania after Pan-African trip
Muhoozi reins in Gashumba over fake pastors debate
News
17.10.2026
Muhoozi reins in Gashumba over fake pastors debate