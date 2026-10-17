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Muhoozi reins in Gashumba over fake pastors debate

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 16:06 - 17 October 2026
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ordered Frank Gashumba to apologize to Christians and defend pastors, distancing PLU from the fake miracles debate.
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Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has told Frank Gashumba to apologise to Christians, distancing the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) from his attacks on pastors.

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In a series of posts on October 17, 2026, Muhoozi also expressed support for Pastor Robert Kayanja, who has clashed with Gashumba over claims of miraculous healing.

“Gashumba will apologize to Christians in the country. PLU has no problem with pastors in Uganda,” Muhoozi wrote.

He followed the demand with a warning about discipline within the organisation he leads.

“In PLU there is order. We do not tolerate chaos and disorder..”

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Muhoozi then singled out Kayanja, whose ministry has faced Gashumba’s criticism.

“Personally, I like Pastor Kayanja. I will attend one of his services one day,” he posted.

The intervention puts pressure on Gashumba to soften his stance in a dispute that has drawn in pastors, their families and entertainers.

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Gashumba has challenged preachers who claim miraculous healing powers to demonstrate them on critically ill patients in hospitals. He initially offered Shs200 million before raising the reward to Shs500 million.

Kayanja rejected suggestions that miracles associated with his ministry were fake, maintaining that healing comes from God.

Gashumba’s daughter, Sheilah Gashumba, has also defended her father during a public exchange with Robert Kayanja Jr. She argued that questioning alleged fake miracles and the exploitation of believers did not amount to attacking Christianity.

Muhoozi urged caution when discussing pastors. He invoked Jesus Christ’s birth in a manger and warned against despising religious messengers who appear insignificant.

In another post, he defended freedom of religion, while claiming that Satanism was banned and could attract a long prison sentence. He did not cite a law supporting that claim.

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