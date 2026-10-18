Even the Pope is guarded: Bishop Kiganda defends pastors’ military guards

Bishop David Kiganda defends Ugandan pastors using military and police guards, comparing their security to the Pope amid ongoing debates with Frank Gashumba.

Bishop David Kiganda of Christianity Focus Ministries has defended the use of armed security by Ugandan pastors, saying religious leaders should not be criticised for having military or police protection in a world where security threats remain real.

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Kiganda joined the debate as questions over the lifestyles of some Ugandan pastors continued to grow following Frank Gashumba’s criticism of miracle claims, church finances and the conduct of evangelical leaders.

The debate has since widened to include concerns about pastors who move with armed escorts, including soldiers and police officers, while others are said to own personal firearms.

Kiganda argued that security around religious leaders should not be treated as unusual. He pointed out that even other religious leaders in other denominations are also protected.

“Some people are upset about this, including Catholics. But I wish they could be reminded that the Pope is guarded by an army, and even here in Uganda there are Pontifical guards even though the Pope is not here,” he said.

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“There is no harm in pastors being guarded by the army. You just need common sense to understand that this world is full of terrorists; that even when you have not done anything wrong, there is someone who wants you gone,” Kiganda said.

He argued that people routinely protect things they consider valuable and that religious leaders should not be treated differently.

“Anything that has value has to be protected. Even at home we lock our homes for security,” he said.

Kiganda then extended the argument to religion.

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“Even God in heaven is guarded by an army,” he said.

His comments come amid an increasingly bitter public confrontation between businessman Frank Gashumba and several born-again church leaders.

The dispute began after Gashumba challenged pastors, prophets and apostles who claim miraculous healing powers to demonstrate those claims in hospitals.

He initially offered Shs200 million before raising the amount to Shs500 million for any preacher who could heal a critically ill patient under conditions that could be publicly verified.

Gashumba has since expanded his criticism to include tithing, church wealth, lavish lifestyles and the security arrangements of some pastors.

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Several church leaders have pushed back, saying his criticism unfairly targets born-again Christians and ignores the social, educational and humanitarian work done by churches.