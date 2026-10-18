Kisoro businessman Africano Nteziyaremye, wife shot dead at home

Businessman Africano Nteziyaremye and his wife have reportedly been shot dead at the gate of their home in Kisoro.

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Unidentified attackers reportedly opened fire as the couple returned home in a Toyota pickup shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Police had not issued an official statement by the time of writing. The motive for the reported killings remains unclear.

Researcher Bernard Sabiti mourned the couple, describing them as longstanding traders who had served Kisoro for decades. He said they had grown a small retail shop into a thriving business.

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Sabiti also raised concerns about security in the area. He recalled a recent warning against spending the night at his village home because of the risk of robbery.

The reported killings came on the same day that Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba announced a nationwide operation against criminals.